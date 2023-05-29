SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Iowa Hawkeyes baseball team will be headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The team earned the #2 seed in the Terre Haute Regional. This is the sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the Hawkeyes. Iowa earned an at-large bid after finishing as the runner-up in the Big Ten tournament and third in the Big Ten standings.

It’s been a strong season for Iowa, as they have recorded 42 wins. The win total is the second best in school history.

The Hawkeyes will begin NCAA Tournament play on Friday against #3 North Carolina at 6:00 p.m.