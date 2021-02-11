Iowa girl’s basketball rankings (2-11-21)

2020-21 11th Iowa Girls High School High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, February 11, 2021
FINAL RANKINGS FOR CLASS 1A-2A-3A
*Note Final Rankings for 4A-5A will be posted Wednesday, Feb. 17
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Bishop Garrigan 20-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 19-1 2
3 St. Ansgar 19-1 4
4 Exira-EHK 20-0 5
5 MMCRU 17-2 6
6 Montezuma 19-1 7
7 Kingsley-Pierson 20-1 3
8 Springville 17-3 8
9 Winfield-Mount Union 16-0 9
10 Burlington Notre Dame 16-1 10
11 Lenox 17-3 11
12 Collins-Maxwell 19-1 13
13 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 18-3 14
14 Lynnville-Sully 16-3 NR
15 Baxter 17-2 12
Dropped Out: Sigourney (15)
Class 2A
1 Maquoketa Valley 19-0 1
2 Dike-New Hartford 19-0 2
3 West Branch 16-1 3
4 Nodaway Valley 20-0 4
5 North Linn 17-2 5
6 Bellevue 17-1 6
7 Central Lyon 19-2 8
8 Grundy Center 15-3 7
9 Denver 15-4 10
10 Treynor 17-4 9
11 Sibley-Ocheyedan 16-5 12
12 Cascade 15-5 11
13 Summer-Fredericksburg 16-6 NR
14 West Hancock 18-5 14
15 Underwood 16-3 13
Dropped Out: Ridge View (15)
Class 3A
1 Cherokee 19-0 1
2 Clear Lake 15-1 2
3 Unity Christian 19-2 3
4 West Lyon 19-1 5
5 West Burlington 18-1 6
6 Osage 19-2 4
7 Des Moines Christian 18-3 7
8 Roland-Story 14-4 9
9 West Liberty 13-5 11
10 Center Point-Urbana 14-5 8
11 Estherville-Lincoln Central 16-5 10
12 Solon 15-5 12
13 Vinton-Shellsburg 17-4 13
14 Waukon 16-4 14
15 Monticello 15-5 NR
Dropped Out: Bishop Heelan (15)
Class 4A
1 Glenwood 15-3 1
2 Ballard 18-1 2
3 Dallas Center-Grimes 16-2 3
4 North Scott 13-1 5
5 Central DeWitt 13-2 4
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 19-2 6
7 Bondurant-Farrar 12-5 7
8 Denison-Schleswig 17-3 8
9 Harlan 15-5 10
10 Gilbert 13-5 9
11 North Polk 12-7 13
12 Xavier 9-6 11
13 Creston 13-5 14
14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12-6 NR
15 Clear Creek-Amana 15-4 15
Dropped Out: Winterset (12)
Class 5A
1 Waukee 7-1 2
2 Johnston 12-1 1
3 Waterloo West 16-1 3
4 Southeast Polk 13-2 4
5 Ankeny Centennial 12-2 5
6 Iowa City West 9-3 6
7 Cedar Falls 14-3 8
8 Cedar Rapids Washington 12-2 7
9 Dowling Catholic 9-5 9
10 West Des Moines Valley 7-6 10
11 Des Moines Roosevelt 8-1 11
12 Iowa City High 7-4 12
13 Davenport North 8-1 13
14 Indianola 16-4 15
15 Sioux City East 16-2 14
Dropped Out: None