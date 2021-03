IOWA (WHO-TV) -- Youngstown State University says Tim Johnson will no longer be allowed on the sidelines this football season after he struck a University of Northern Iowa player who ran out-of-bounds during a game on Saturday.

Late in the second quarter of Saturday's game between the Panthers and Penguins, UNI wide receiver Quan Hampton caught a first down pass then ran out-of-bounds on the YSU sideline. As he ran onto the Penguins' sideline, Johnson can be seen lowering his shoulder into Hampton, knocking the wide receiver down. No flags were thrown on the play.