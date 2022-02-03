2021-22 10TH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, February 3, 2022
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 17-1 1
2 Bishop Garrigan 16-3 2
3 Springville 19-1 5
4 MMCRU 18-0 6
5 Exira-EHK 17-1 3
6 North Linn 17-2 4
7 Burlington Notre Dame 18-0 7
8 North Mahaska 16-1 8
9 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 16-1 9
10 Westwood 18-1 10
11 Stanton 19-0 11
12 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-1 12
13 Remsen St. Mary’s 16-2 15
14 East Buchanan 15-4 13
15 Montezuma 15-3 14
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 17-1 1
2 Denver 17-2 2
3 Central Lyon 17-1 3
4 Treynor 17-1 4
5 Sibley-Ocheyedan 15-3 5
6 Panorama 18-1 6
7 Iowa City Regina 16-3 7
8 Jesup 16-3 8
9 Grundy Center 17-2 9
10 Mediapolis 18-0 10
11 West Hancock 16-4 11
12 Aplington-Parkersburg 14-4 12
13 Cascade 15-3 13
14 Nodaway Valley 17-3 14
15 Ridge View 16-3 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Unity Christian 17-1 1
2 West Lyon 17-1 2
3 Ballard 16-3 4
4 Estherville-Lincoln Central 18-2 5
5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-3 3
6 Center Point-Urbana 16-3 6
7 Roland-Story 15-4 7
8 West Liberty 16-4 8
9 West Marshall 18-2 10
10 Clear Lake 13-4 11
11 Forest City 13-6 9
12 Cherokee 13-6 12
13 Des Moines Christian 13-5 14
14 Vinton-Shellsburg 12-7 13
15 Mid-Prairie 13-7 NR
Dropped Out: Centerville (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Dallas Center-Grimes 15-3 2
2 Glenwood 13-3 3
3 Bishop Heelan 16-2 1
4 Indianola 13-4 5
5 Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-6 7
6 Grinnell 15-3 6
7 North Polk 15-3 4
8 Central DeWitt 14-4 8
9 North Scott 12-6 9
10 Waverly-Shell Rock 14-4 10
11 Keokuk 15-3 11
12 Benton Community 16-3 13
13 Bondurant-Farrar 11-6 13
14 Gilbert 10-6 14
15 Clear Creek-Amana 13-5 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Johnston 17-0 1
2 Waterloo West 15-1 2
3 Ankeny Centennial 15-2 3
4 Des Moines Roosevelt 15-2 4
5 Dowling Catholic 15-3 6
6 Pleasant Valley 15-2 7
7 Iowa City High 14-2 9
8 Southeast Polk 11-7 11
9 Iowa City West 13-3 5
10 West Des Moines Valley 13-5 8
11 Waukee Northwest 11-7 12
12 Ankeny 13-5 10
13 Iowa City Liberty 11-6 14
14 Sioux City East 12-6 NR
15 Linn-Mar 11-6 NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Falls (13), Cedar Rapids Washington (15)