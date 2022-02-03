2021-22 10TH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, February 3, 2022

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Newell-Fonda 17-1 1

2 Bishop Garrigan 16-3 2

3 Springville 19-1 5

4 MMCRU 18-0 6

5 Exira-EHK 17-1 3

6 North Linn 17-2 4

7 Burlington Notre Dame 18-0 7

8 North Mahaska 16-1 8

9 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 16-1 9

10 Westwood 18-1 10

11 Stanton 19-0 11

12 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-1 12

13 Remsen St. Mary’s 16-2 15

14 East Buchanan 15-4 13

15 Montezuma 15-3 14

Dropped Out: None

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 17-1 1

2 Denver 17-2 2

3 Central Lyon 17-1 3

4 Treynor 17-1 4

5 Sibley-Ocheyedan 15-3 5

6 Panorama 18-1 6

7 Iowa City Regina 16-3 7

8 Jesup 16-3 8

9 Grundy Center 17-2 9

10 Mediapolis 18-0 10

11 West Hancock 16-4 11

12 Aplington-Parkersburg 14-4 12

13 Cascade 15-3 13

14 Nodaway Valley 17-3 14

15 Ridge View 16-3 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Unity Christian 17-1 1

2 West Lyon 17-1 2

3 Ballard 16-3 4

4 Estherville-Lincoln Central 18-2 5

5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-3 3

6 Center Point-Urbana 16-3 6

7 Roland-Story 15-4 7

8 West Liberty 16-4 8

9 West Marshall 18-2 10

10 Clear Lake 13-4 11

11 Forest City 13-6 9

12 Cherokee 13-6 12

13 Des Moines Christian 13-5 14

14 Vinton-Shellsburg 12-7 13

15 Mid-Prairie 13-7 NR

Dropped Out: Centerville (15)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Dallas Center-Grimes 15-3 2

2 Glenwood 13-3 3

3 Bishop Heelan 16-2 1

4 Indianola 13-4 5

5 Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-6 7

6 Grinnell 15-3 6

7 North Polk 15-3 4

8 Central DeWitt 14-4 8

9 North Scott 12-6 9

10 Waverly-Shell Rock 14-4 10

11 Keokuk 15-3 11

12 Benton Community 16-3 13

13 Bondurant-Farrar 11-6 13

14 Gilbert 10-6 14

15 Clear Creek-Amana 13-5 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Johnston 17-0 1

2 Waterloo West 15-1 2

3 Ankeny Centennial 15-2 3

4 Des Moines Roosevelt 15-2 4

5 Dowling Catholic 15-3 6

6 Pleasant Valley 15-2 7

7 Iowa City High 14-2 9

8 Southeast Polk 11-7 11

9 Iowa City West 13-3 5

10 West Des Moines Valley 13-5 8

11 Waukee Northwest 11-7 12

12 Ankeny 13-5 10

13 Iowa City Liberty 11-6 14

14 Sioux City East 12-6 NR

15 Linn-Mar 11-6 NR

Dropped Out: Cedar Falls (13), Cedar Rapids Washington (15)