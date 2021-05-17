Iowa G Caitlin Clark named to 2021 USA U19 FIBA World Cup team

(Courtesy Iowa Athletics)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa women’s basketball freshman Caitlin Clark was one of nine athletes named to the 2021 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team, the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Selection Committee announced Sunday.

Clark is the only Big Ten student-athlete to make the team. Maryland’s Angel Reese was selected as a finalist for one of the final three roster spots.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native is the only athlete to return from the 2019 USA U19 team that won the gold medal in Japan. She joins Connecticut commit Azzi Fudd, who earned a gold medal as a member of the 2018 USA U17 team, as the only two-time gold medalists. The pair were teammates on the 2017 USA U16 team, earning their first gold medals.

The 12-person roster will compete at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup against Italy on Aug. 7 in Debrecen, Hungary, followed by Australia on Aug. 8 and close against Egypt on Aug. 10. Times will be announced by FIBA at a later date.