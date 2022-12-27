SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – It’s no easy pill to swallow finishing one win short of the Big Ten Championship game, but Saturday’s Transperfect Music City Bowl will have plenty of benefits for Iowa who finished the regular season at 7-5, hoping end the year on a high note in a rematch with Kentucky.

The Hawkeyes went wheels up to Nashville on Christmas Day, getting in a 28-degree practice on the holiday, and treated to a little warmer outing on Monday. No lofty implications hang in the balance for Iowa or the 7-5 Wildcats, but it’s certainly an introduction to what the Hawks have to work with next fall.

Taking into account the transfer portal moves from key players on both sides of the ball, plus a new, but temporary, starting quarterback in Joe Labas, it’s a chance for the Hawks to dig deeper into the roster. All while sending out a senior class in style for their final game.

“You know it’s exciting, we earned the opportunity to enjoy the bowl enjoy the city but also another opportunity to play football with your boys and I think that’s the biggest thing,” Iowa senior cornerback Riley Moss said.

“It’s crazy how fast it goes,” Iowa senior defensive end John Waggoner said. “You get here one day and now it feels like a couple days later I’m leaving. It’s been a great ride and I’ve enjoyed every moment and gained brothers and memories for life.”

Iowa locks horns with (7-5) Kentucky in the Transperfect Music City Bowl on Saturday, December 31st. Kickoff in Nashville set for 11:00am central time on KCAU 9.