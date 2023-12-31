ORLANDO, FL. (KCAU) – Less than 48 hours remain from a New Year’s Day Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup between Iowa and Tennessee. The Hawkeyes prepping all week for victory down in Orlando, but the Hawks and Volunteers took time away from the field on Saturday for some fun in the local community.

Both teams spent time with central Florida kids at Fun Spot America Theme Park in Orlando, ditching the X’s and O’s for a few hours to enjoy adrenaline in a different kind of environment. From go karts, to spinning Ferris wheels and punching bags, it’s a chance for the Hawks to share rides and smiles with youngsters ahead of their final practice tomorrow before kickoff on Monday. Giving back to the next generation of players while giving some life advice in the process.

I told one of the kids I was with to work hard in whatever you do in life. Just work hard at it and you’ll be able to get whatever you want,” Iowa running back Jaz Patterson said.

“The players themselves I think really do respond to this. They’re big kids themselves, a lot of have been in a place like this at Fun Spot, but they really love leading and showing positive vibes to these kids in the neighborhood. They love the story of how camping world has a relationship with the West Lakes neighborhoods in particular. $120 million in affordable housing and health and wellness and early education facilities,” Citrus Bowl CEO Steve Hogan said.

Iowa and Tennessee will kick off the Citrus Bowl on Monday at 12:00pm central time on KCAU 9.