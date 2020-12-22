Iowa football pauses in-person activities for at least five days after Covid cases increase

Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) celebrates with teammate Tyler Goodson (15) at the end of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa football team is pausing in-person activities for at least five days due to increased coronavirus spread within the program, athletics director Gary Barta announced Monday night.

Barta said the football program experienced an increase in coronavirus cases last week and testing on Monday yielded more positive cases.

“Our student-athletes returned to testing [Monday] and based on additional positive tests and contact tracing, our medical team has made the decision to pause in-person activities for a minimum of five days,” Barta said in a statement. “We will continue to follow Big Ten Conference medical protocol and participate in daily rapid antigen testing. Based on the information we have available today, we feel confident in our ability to participate in the TransPerfect Music City bowl.”

Head coach Kirk Ferentz tested positive for the coronavirus last Thursday and will remain at home until Dec. 27. Despite the outbreak, Ferentz also said the team still hopes to play in the upcoming bowl game next Wednesday.

“Late this afternoon I met with our Player Leadership Group and they overwhelmingly want to play in the bowl game. We will continue to prepare and put our game plan together for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl using the technology we have available. While our first priority is the health and safety of our players and staff, our goal is to play and compete on Dec. 30,” Ferentz said in a statement.

Iowa is scheduled to play Missouri in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 30. It will be broadcast on ESPN.