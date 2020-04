SIOUX CITY — The state of Iowa held out as long as it could, but unfortunately, like so many other states, the Hawkeye state is also cancelling its high school spring sports.

That means there will be no season for track and field, golf, tennis, or soccer, and follows a decision by the Iowa Department of Education to not reopen schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Iowa officials now have until June 1 to make a decision on whether summer sports will be played.