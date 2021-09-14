Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll

(AP) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southeast Polk (12)
|3-0
|120
|2
|2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|3-0
|107
|1
|3. West Des Moines Valley
|2-1
|72
|7
|4. Iowa City High
|3-0
|70
|6
|5. Des Moines Roosevelt
|3-0
|46
|8
|6. Ankeny
|2-1
|45
|NR
|7. Cedar Falls
|2-1
|40
|NR
|8. Urbandale
|2-1
|37
|4
|9. Ankeny Centennial
|2-1
|28
|NR
|10. Johnston
|2-1
|25
|9
Others receiving votes: Marion Linn-Mar 21. West Des Moines Dowling 19. Sioux City East 13. Cedar Rapids Prairie 12. Pleasant Valley 3. Sioux City West 1. Waukee Northwest 1.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indianola (6)
|3-0
|113
|1
|2. Eldridge North Scott (5)
|3-0
|107
|3
|3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1)
|3-0
|94
|2
|4. Waverly-Shell Rock
|3-0
|75
|7
|5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|2-1
|69
|8
|6. Bondurant Farrar
|3-0
|54
|9
|7. Fort Dodge
|3-0
|53
|10
|8. Cedar Rapids Washington
|2-1
|22
|4
|9. Winterset
|2-1
|16
|6
|10. Norwalk
|2-1
|15
|5
Others receiving votes: Oskaloosa 13. Fort Madison 11. Newton 8. Pella 4. Spencer 2. Glenwood 2. Burlington 2.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Harlan (11)
|3-0
|118
|1
|2. Boyden-Hull-RV (1)
|3-0
|100
|2
|3. Solon
|3-0
|84
|5
|4. Humboldt
|3-0
|73
|7
|5. Manchester West Delaware
|2-1
|67
|3
|6. Independence
|3-0
|59
|9
|7. Nevada
|3-0
|48
|8
|8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|2-1
|28
|4
|9. Algona
|3-0
|27
|10
|(tie) Davenport Assumption
|2-1
|27
|6
Others receiving votes: Adel ADM 14. DeWitt Central 13. Grinnell 1. Van Horne Benton 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. O-A BCIG (10)
|3-0
|118
|1
|2. Spirit Lake (2)
|3-0
|106
|3
|3. Southeast Valley, Gowrie
|3-0
|93
|4
|4. Estherville-Lincoln Central
|2-1
|69
|2
|5. Pocahontas Area
|3-0
|61
|T7
|6. West Union North Fayette
|3-0
|53
|T7
|7. Waukon
|2-1
|26
|NR
|8. Central Lyon-GLR
|2-1
|23
|10
|9. Monticello
|2-1
|19
|5
|10. State Center West Marshall
|2-1
|18
|NR
|(tie) Clarion-Goldfield-Downs
|2-1
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cherokee 17. Osceola Clarke 13. Greene County 10. Centerville 9. Inwood West Lyon 3. Orange City Unity Christian 3. Forest City 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Van Meter (12)
|3-0
|120
|1
|2. Underwood
|3-0
|99
|2
|3. Iowa City Regina
|3-0
|84
|3
|4. Sigourney-Keota
|3-0
|76
|5
|5. Pella Christian
|3-0
|62
|6
|6. Dike-New Hartford
|3-0
|50
|7
|7. Dyersville Beckman
|3-0
|48
|8
|8. Denver
|3-0
|34
|9
|9. Hawarden West Sioux
|2-1
|28
|4
|10. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac
|3-0
|24
|10
Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 16. AC-GC 9. Eldon Cardinal 7. West Branch 2. Wilton 1.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (10)
|3-0
|116
|1
|2. Troy Mills North Linn (1)
|3-0
|95
|2
|3. Moville Woodbury Central
|3-0
|89
|3
|4. Oakland Riverside (1)
|3-0
|78
|4
|5. Traer North Tama
|3-0
|61
|5
|6. Logan-Magnolia
|2-1
|43
|8
|7. Grundy Center
|2-1
|36
|NR
|8. Ogden
|3-0
|34
|7
|9. North Butler
|3-0
|21
|10
|10. Lisbon
|2-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hartley HMS 13. Alta 12. St. Ansgar 12. Wapello 8. Earlham 8. Mason City Newman 8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 5. Lawton-Bronson 4. Paullina South O’Brien 1. Neola Tri-Center 1. Southwest Valley 1.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Anita CAM (5)
|3-0
|109
|1
|2. Montezuma (4)
|4-0
|100
|3
|3. Audubon (1)
|3-0
|98
|2
|4. Easton Valley (1)
|3-0
|91
|4
|5. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)
|3-0
|71
|5
|6. Newell-Fonda
|3-0
|56
|6
|7. Janesville
|3-0
|39
|7
|8. New London
|2-0
|34
|T8
|9. Lenox
|3-0
|17
|T8
|10. Wayland WACO
|4-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 8. Algona Garrigan 7. Lansing Kee 5. Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 4. North English English Valleys 1. Baxter 1.