Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll

(AP) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Southeast Polk (12)3-01202
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy3-01071
3. West Des Moines Valley2-1727
4. Iowa City High3-0706
5. Des Moines Roosevelt3-0468
6. Ankeny2-145NR
7. Cedar Falls2-140NR
8. Urbandale2-1374
9. Ankeny Centennial2-128NR
10. Johnston2-1259

Others receiving votes: Marion Linn-Mar 21. West Des Moines Dowling 19. Sioux City East 13. Cedar Rapids Prairie 12. Pleasant Valley 3. Sioux City West 1. Waukee Northwest 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Indianola (6)3-01131
2. Eldridge North Scott (5)3-01073
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1)3-0942
4. Waverly-Shell Rock3-0757
5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central2-1698
6. Bondurant Farrar3-0549
7. Fort Dodge3-05310
8. Cedar Rapids Washington2-1224
9. Winterset2-1166
10. Norwalk2-1155

Others receiving votes: Oskaloosa 13. Fort Madison 11. Newton 8. Pella 4. Spencer 2. Glenwood 2. Burlington 2.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Harlan (11)3-01181
2. Boyden-Hull-RV (1)3-01002
3. Solon3-0845
4. Humboldt3-0737
5. Manchester West Delaware2-1673
6. Independence3-0599
7. Nevada3-0488
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton2-1284
9. Algona3-02710
(tie) Davenport Assumption2-1276

Others receiving votes: Adel ADM 14. DeWitt Central 13. Grinnell 1. Van Horne Benton 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. O-A BCIG (10)3-01181
2. Spirit Lake (2)3-01063
3. Southeast Valley, Gowrie3-0934
4. Estherville-Lincoln Central2-1692
5. Pocahontas Area3-061T7
6. West Union North Fayette3-053T7
7. Waukon2-126NR
8. Central Lyon-GLR2-12310
9. Monticello2-1195
10. State Center West Marshall2-118NR
(tie) Clarion-Goldfield-Downs2-118NR

Others receiving votes: Cherokee 17. Osceola Clarke 13. Greene County 10. Centerville 9. Inwood West Lyon 3. Orange City Unity Christian 3. Forest City 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Van Meter (12)3-01201
2. Underwood3-0992
3. Iowa City Regina3-0843
4. Sigourney-Keota3-0765
5. Pella Christian3-0626
6. Dike-New Hartford3-0507
7. Dyersville Beckman3-0488
8. Denver3-0349
9. Hawarden West Sioux2-1284
10. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac3-02410

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 16. AC-GC 9. Eldon Cardinal 7. West Branch 2. Wilton 1.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (10)3-01161
2. Troy Mills North Linn (1)3-0952
3. Moville Woodbury Central3-0893
4. Oakland Riverside (1)3-0784
5. Traer North Tama3-0615
6. Logan-Magnolia2-1438
7. Grundy Center2-136NR
8. Ogden3-0347
9. North Butler3-02110
10. Lisbon2-114NR

Others receiving votes: Hartley HMS 13. Alta 12. St. Ansgar 12. Wapello 8. Earlham 8. Mason City Newman 8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 5. Lawton-Bronson 4. Paullina South O’Brien 1. Neola Tri-Center 1. Southwest Valley 1.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Anita CAM (5)3-01091
2. Montezuma (4)4-01003
3. Audubon (1)3-0982
4. Easton Valley (1)3-0914
5. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)3-0715
6. Newell-Fonda3-0566
7. Janesville3-0397
8. New London2-034T8
9. Lenox3-017T8
10. Wayland WACO4-011NR

Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 8. Algona Garrigan 7. Lansing Kee 5. Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 4. North English English Valleys 1. Baxter 1.

