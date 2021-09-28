Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll (9-28-21)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ankeny (5)
|4-1
|100
|2
|2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3)
|5-0
|94
|1
|3. Iowa City High (3)
|5-0
|89
|3
|4. Southeast Polk
|4-1
|74
|4
|5. West Des Moines Valley
|4-1
|61
|5
|6. Marion Linn-Mar
|5-0
|59
|6
|7. Cedar Falls
|4-1
|49
|7
|8. Urbandale
|4-1
|36
|8
|9. Cedar Rapids Prairie
|4-1
|28
|9
|10. Ankeny Centennial
|3-2
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Dowling 5. Pleasant Valley 1. Dubuque Senior 1.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Eldridge North Scott (7)
|5-0
|106
|1
|2. Indianola (4)
|5-0
|103
|2
|3. Bondurant Farrar
|5-0
|82
|3
|4. Cedar Rapids Xavier
|4-1
|76
|T4
|5. Waverly-Shell Rock
|4-1
|56
|6
|6. Winterset
|4-1
|41
|9
|7. Fort Madison
|5-0
|34
|10
|8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|3-2
|33
|7
|9. Norwalk
|4-1
|19
|NR
|10. Clear Creek-Amana
|4-1
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Spencer 12. Burlington 11. Newton 6. Epworth Western Dubuque 5. Fort Dodge 1. Glenwood 1. Pella 1. Webster City 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Harlan (9)
|5-0
|107
|1
|2. Boyden-Hull-RV (2)
|5-0
|99
|2
|3. Solon
|5-0
|81
|3
|4. Humboldt
|5-0
|77
|4
|5. Manchester West Delaware
|4-1
|63
|5
|6. Independence
|5-0
|56
|6
|7. Nevada
|5-0
|50
|7
|8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|4-1
|34
|8
|9. Adel ADM
|4-1
|22
|T9
|10. Algona
|4-1
|9
|T9
Others receiving votes: Creston 3. Davenport Assumption 3. Van Horne Benton 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southeast Valley, Gowrie (9)
|5-0
|108
|2
|2. O-A BCIG (1)
|4-1
|93
|4
|3. Waukon
|4-1
|77
|5
|4. Spirit Lake
|4-1
|67
|1
|5. State Center West Marshall (1)
|4-1
|59
|6
|6. Greene County
|4-1
|52
|8
|7. Estherville-Lincoln Central
|3-2
|45
|3
|8. Pocahontas Area
|4-1
|43
|7
|9. Orange City Unity Christian
|4-1
|28
|T10
|10. West Union North Fayette
|4-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Osceola Clarke 9. Inwood West Lyon 8. Williamsburg 1. Central Lyon-GLR 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Van Meter (10)
|5-0
|109
|1
|2. Underwood
|5-0
|96
|2
|3. Sigourney-Keota (1)
|5-0
|79
|4
|4. Iowa City Regina
|5-0
|76
|3
|5. Dike-New Hartford
|5-0
|61
|5
|6. Dyersville Beckman
|5-0
|50
|7
|7. Denver
|5-0
|40
|8
|8. AC-GC
|3-0
|24
|10
|(tie) Hawarden West Sioux
|4-1
|24
|9
|10. Pella Christian
|4-1
|19
|6
Others receiving votes: Eldon Cardinal 11. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 6. Waterloo Columbus 4. West Branch 3. Treynor 2. South Central Calhoun 1.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (8)
|5-0
|104
|1
|2. Troy Mills North Linn (2)
|5-0
|93
|2
|3. Moville Woodbury Central
|5-0
|86
|3
|4. Traer North Tama
|5. Grundy Center
|6. Logan-Magnolia
|4-1
|49
|7
|7. North Butler
|5-0
|46
|9
|8. Lisbon
|4-1
|28
|10
|9. Earlham
|4-1
|18
|NR
|10. Hartley HMS (1)
|4-1
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 12. Ogden 9. Belle Plaine 6. Southwest Valley 4. Winthrop East Buchanan 4. Paullina South O’Brien 3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 2.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Anita CAM (5)
|5-0
|102
|1
|2. Montezuma (4)
|5-0
|93
|2
|3. Easton Valley (1)
|5-0
|88
|4
|4. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)
|5-0
|74
|T5
|5. Audubon
|4-1
|61
|3
|6. Newell-Fonda
|5-0
|50
|T5
|7. Lenox
|5-0
|38
|8
|8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|5-0
|29
|9
|9. Wayland WACO
|6-0
|24
|10
|10. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley
|5-0
|23
|NR
Others receiving votes: Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 7. Lansing Kee 6. Baxter 4. Janesville 3. North English English Valleys 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.