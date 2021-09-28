Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll (9-28-21)

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Ankeny (5)4-11002
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3)5-0941
3. Iowa City High (3)5-0893
4. Southeast Polk4-1744
5. West Des Moines Valley4-1615
6. Marion Linn-Mar5-0596
7. Cedar Falls4-1497
8. Urbandale4-1368
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie4-1289
10. Ankeny Centennial3-28NR

Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Dowling 5. Pleasant Valley 1. Dubuque Senior 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Eldridge North Scott (7)5-01061
2. Indianola (4)5-01032
3. Bondurant Farrar5-0823
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier4-176T4
5. Waverly-Shell Rock4-1566
6. Winterset4-1419
7. Fort Madison5-03410
8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central3-2337
9. Norwalk4-119NR
10. Clear Creek-Amana4-117NR

Others receiving votes: Spencer 12. Burlington 11. Newton 6. Epworth Western Dubuque 5. Fort Dodge 1. Glenwood 1. Pella 1. Webster City 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Harlan (9)5-01071
2. Boyden-Hull-RV (2)5-0992
3. Solon5-0813
4. Humboldt5-0774
5. Manchester West Delaware4-1635
6. Independence5-0566
7. Nevada5-0507
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton4-1348
9. Adel ADM4-122T9
10. Algona4-19T9

Others receiving votes: Creston 3. Davenport Assumption 3. Van Horne Benton 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Southeast Valley, Gowrie (9)5-01082
2. O-A BCIG (1)4-1934
3. Waukon4-1775
4. Spirit Lake4-1671
5. State Center West Marshall (1)4-1596
6. Greene County4-1528
7. Estherville-Lincoln Central3-2453
8. Pocahontas Area4-1437
9. Orange City Unity Christian4-128T10
10. West Union North Fayette4-114NR

Others receiving votes: Osceola Clarke 9. Inwood West Lyon 8. Williamsburg 1. Central Lyon-GLR 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Van Meter (10)5-01091
2. Underwood5-0962
3. Sigourney-Keota (1)5-0794
4. Iowa City Regina5-0763
5. Dike-New Hartford5-0615
6. Dyersville Beckman5-0507
7. Denver5-0408
8. AC-GC3-02410
(tie) Hawarden West Sioux4-1249
10. Pella Christian4-1196

Others receiving votes: Eldon Cardinal 11. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 6. Waterloo Columbus 4. West Branch 3. Treynor 2. South Central Calhoun 1.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (8)5-01041
2. Troy Mills North Linn (2)5-0932
3. Moville Woodbury Central5-0863
4. Traer North Tama
5. Grundy Center
6. Logan-Magnolia4-1497
7. North Butler5-0469
8. Lisbon4-12810
9. Earlham4-118NR
10. Hartley HMS (1)4-115NR

Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 12. Ogden 9. Belle Plaine 6. Southwest Valley 4. Winthrop East Buchanan 4. Paullina South O’Brien 3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 2.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Anita CAM (5)5-01021
2. Montezuma (4)5-0932
3. Easton Valley (1)5-0884
4. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)5-074T5
5. Audubon4-1613
6. Newell-Fonda5-050T5
7. Lenox5-0388
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck5-0299
9. Wayland WACO6-02410
10. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley5-023NR

Others receiving votes: Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 7. Lansing Kee 6. Baxter 4. Janesville 3. North English English Valleys 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories