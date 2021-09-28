Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll (9-28-21)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Ankeny (5) 4-1 100 2 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3) 5-0 94 1 3. Iowa City High (3) 5-0 89 3 4. Southeast Polk 4-1 74 4 5. West Des Moines Valley 4-1 61 5 6. Marion Linn-Mar 5-0 59 6 7. Cedar Falls 4-1 49 7 8. Urbandale 4-1 36 8 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-1 28 9 10. Ankeny Centennial 3-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Dowling 5. Pleasant Valley 1. Dubuque Senior 1.

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Eldridge North Scott (7) 5-0 106 1 2. Indianola (4) 5-0 103 2 3. Bondurant Farrar 5-0 82 3 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-1 76 T4 5. Waverly-Shell Rock 4-1 56 6 6. Winterset 4-1 41 9 7. Fort Madison 5-0 34 10 8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3-2 33 7 9. Norwalk 4-1 19 NR 10. Clear Creek-Amana 4-1 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Spencer 12. Burlington 11. Newton 6. Epworth Western Dubuque 5. Fort Dodge 1. Glenwood 1. Pella 1. Webster City 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Harlan (9) 5-0 107 1 2. Boyden-Hull-RV (2) 5-0 99 2 3. Solon 5-0 81 3 4. Humboldt 5-0 77 4 5. Manchester West Delaware 4-1 63 5 6. Independence 5-0 56 6 7. Nevada 5-0 50 7 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-1 34 8 9. Adel ADM 4-1 22 T9 10. Algona 4-1 9 T9

Others receiving votes: Creston 3. Davenport Assumption 3. Van Horne Benton 1.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Southeast Valley, Gowrie (9) 5-0 108 2 2. O-A BCIG (1) 4-1 93 4 3. Waukon 4-1 77 5 4. Spirit Lake 4-1 67 1 5. State Center West Marshall (1) 4-1 59 6 6. Greene County 4-1 52 8 7. Estherville-Lincoln Central 3-2 45 3 8. Pocahontas Area 4-1 43 7 9. Orange City Unity Christian 4-1 28 T10 10. West Union North Fayette 4-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Osceola Clarke 9. Inwood West Lyon 8. Williamsburg 1. Central Lyon-GLR 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Van Meter (10) 5-0 109 1 2. Underwood 5-0 96 2 3. Sigourney-Keota (1) 5-0 79 4 4. Iowa City Regina 5-0 76 3 5. Dike-New Hartford 5-0 61 5 6. Dyersville Beckman 5-0 50 7 7. Denver 5-0 40 8 8. AC-GC 3-0 24 10 (tie) Hawarden West Sioux 4-1 24 9 10. Pella Christian 4-1 19 6

Others receiving votes: Eldon Cardinal 11. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 6. Waterloo Columbus 4. West Branch 3. Treynor 2. South Central Calhoun 1.

Class A Record Pts Prv 1. Britt West Hancock (8) 5-0 104 1 2. Troy Mills North Linn (2) 5-0 93 2 3. Moville Woodbury Central 5-0 86 3 4. Traer North Tama 5. Grundy Center 6. Logan-Magnolia 4-1 49 7 7. North Butler 5-0 46 9 8. Lisbon 4-1 28 10 9. Earlham 4-1 18 NR 10. Hartley HMS (1) 4-1 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 12. Ogden 9. Belle Plaine 6. Southwest Valley 4. Winthrop East Buchanan 4. Paullina South O’Brien 3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 2.

Class 8-Man Record Pts Prv 1. Anita CAM (5) 5-0 102 1 2. Montezuma (4) 5-0 93 2 3. Easton Valley (1) 5-0 88 4 4. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1) 5-0 74 T5 5. Audubon 4-1 61 3 6. Newell-Fonda 5-0 50 T5 7. Lenox 5-0 38 8 8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 5-0 29 9 9. Wayland WACO 6-0 24 10 10. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 5-0 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 7. Lansing Kee 6. Baxter 4. Janesville 3. North English English Valleys 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.