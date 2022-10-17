SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below is the final regular-season football poll:
Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Des Moines Dowling (4)
|7-1
|84
|2
|2. Pleasant Valley (5)
|8-0
|82
|1
|3. Southeast Polk
|7-1
|70
|3
|3. Ankeny
|7-1
|70
|4
|5. Cedar Falls
|6-2
|47
|6
|6. Cedar Rapids Prairie
|6-2
|42
|8
|7. Johnston
|5-3
|28
|NR
|8. Sioux City East
|6-2
|20
|NR
|9. Ames
|6-2
|14
|NR
|10. Marion Linn-Mar
|5-3
|10
|NR
|(tie) Iowa City High
|5-3
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7. Davenport West 4. Ankeny Centennial 4. Urbandale 2. West Des Moines Valley 1.
Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (6)
|8-0
|87
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2)
|8-0
|77
|2
|3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1)
|8-0
|76
|3
|4. Iowa CIty Liberty
|7-1
|59
|4
|5. Carlisle
|7-1
|50
|5
|6. Bondurant Farrar
|7-1
|47
|6
|7. Eldridge North Scott
|6-2
|39
|7
|8. Cedar Rapids Washington
|5-3
|11
|NR
|9. Indianola
|5-3
|10
|8
|10. Le Mars
|5-3
|9
|NR
|(tie) Norwalk
|5-3
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Webster City 8. Newton 4. Spencer 3. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Burlington 2. Fort Madison 1.
Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Harlan (8)
|7-1
|89
|1
|2. Mount Vernon (1)
|8-0
|80
|3
|3. Nevada
|7-1
|62
|6
|4. Adel ADM
|7-1
|52
|5
|5. Independence
|8-1
|51
|4
|6. Humboldt
|7-1
|48
|2
|7. Solon
|6-2
|43
|7
|8. Alleman North Polk
|6-2
|28
|9
|9. Van Horne Benton
|6-2
|20
|T10
|10. MOC-Floyd Valley
|6-2
|16
|T10
Others receiving votes: Creston 5. Manchester West Delaware 1.
Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsburg (4)
|8-0
|85
|1
|2. Central Lyon-GLR (5)
|8-0
|84
|2
|3. State Center West Marshall
|8-0
|65
|4
|4. Spirit Lake
|8-0
|62
|3
|5. O-A BCIG
|7-1
|56
|5
|6. Greene County
|7-1
|35
|6
|7. Osage
|6-2
|33
|7
|8. Inwood West Lyon
|6-2
|25
|T8
|9. Dubuque Wahlert
|6-2
|18
|10
|10. Waukon
|5-3
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Monticello 9. West Union North Fayette 4. Centerville 2. New Hampton 1. Orange City Unity Christian 1.
Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Branch (6)
|8-0
|86
|1
|2. Van Meter (3)
|7-1
|80
|2
|3. Underwood
|8-0
|69
|3
|4. Hawarden West Sioux
|7-1
|66
|5
|5. Carroll Kuemper
|7-1
|35
|4
|6. Aplington-Parkersburg
|7-1
|34
|6
|7. Pella Christian
|7-1
|32
|8
|8. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac
|7-1
|23
|10
|9. Dike-New Hartford
|6-2
|20
|9
|10. Mediapolis
|7-1
|18
|7
Others receiving votes: Hull Western Christian 12. Jewell South Hamilton 8. Sigourney-Keota 8. Denver 4.
Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (6)
|8-0
|83
|1
|2. Grundy Center (1)
|8-0
|76
|2
|3. Moville Woodbury Central (1)
|8-0
|72
|3
|4. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca (1)
|8-0
|62
|4
|5. Lynnville-Sully
|8-0
|57
|5
|6. Troy Mills North Linn
|7-1
|37
|7
|7. Winthrop East Buchanan
|7-1
|30
|8
|8. Alburnett
|7-1
|23
|9
|9. Fairbank Wapsie Valley
|6-2
|15
|10
|10. Columbus Junction
|7-1
|12
|6
Others receiving votes: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 10. Mount Ayr 8. Hartley HMS 7. Mason City Newman 3.
Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (6)
|8-0
|83
|1
|2. Wayland WACO (3)
|9-0
|77
|2
|3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco
|7-0
|75
|3
|4. Lenox
|8-0
|55
|4
|5. Easton Valley
|6-1
|49
|6
|6. West HarrisonMondamin
|8-0
|44
|5
|7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|7-1
|30
|7
|8. Newell-Fonda
|7-1
|24
|9
|9. Liberty Center SE Warren
|8-1
|21
|10
|10. Baxter
|7-1
|7
|NR
|(tie) Montezuma
|6-1
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Central City 6. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 5. Anita CAM 4. West Bend-Mallard 2. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.