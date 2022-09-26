The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv 1. Pleasant Valley (7) 5-0 112 1 2. West Des Moines Dowling (3) 4-1 95 2 3. Ankeny 4-1 94 3 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2) 5-0 87 4 5. Southeast Polk 4-1 64 5 6. Urbandale 4-1 50 6 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-1 44 8 8. Davenport West 5-0 35 9 9. Ames 4-1 21 NR (tie) West Des Moines Valley 3-2 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 14. Sioux City East 10. Iowa City High 9. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Des Moines North 1. Cedar Falls 1.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (8) 5-0 115 1 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 5-0 101 2 3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1) 5-0 99 3 4. Iowa CIty Liberty 4-1 67 7 (tie) Indianola 4-1 67 6 6. Carlisle 4-1 50 8 7. Newton 5-0 37 9 8. Bondurant Farrar 4-1 31 4 9. Norwalk 4-1 29 10 10. Fort Madison 5-0 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Eldridge North Scott 21. Spencer 8. Webster City 3. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Le Mars 2.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Humboldt (5) 5-0 108 1 2. Adel ADM (1) 5-0 102 2 (tie) Harlan (4) 4-1 102 3 4. Mount Vernon (2) 5-0 93 4 5. Alleman North Polk 4-1 66 5 6. Creston 5-0 51 6 7. Nevada 4-1 39 8 8. Independence 5-1 38 7 9. Solon 3-2 25 NR 10. Hampton-Dumont 4-1 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Carroll 10. Davenport Assumption 4. DeWitt Central 2. Algona 1. Boyden-Hull-RV 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Williamsburg (6) 5-0 113 1 2. Central Lyon-GLR (6) 5-0 103 2 3. Spirit Lake 5-0 92 4 4. State Center West Marshall 5-0 86 5 5. O-A BCIG 4-1 63 3 6. New Hampton 5-0 60 6 7. Dubuque Wahlert 4-1 52 7 8. Inwood West Lyon 3-2 19 9 9. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 4-1 18 10 (tie) Wellman Mid-Prairie 4-1 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Greene County 15. Red Oak 12. Cresco Crestwood 3. Osage 2. Osceola Clarke 2. Monticello 1. Waukon 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. West Branch (5) 5-0 110 2 2. Van Meter (5) 4-1 98 1 3. Underwood (1) 5-0 77 4 (tie) Durant (1) 5-0 77 5 5. Hawarden West Sioux 4-1 66 6 6. Aplington-Parkersburg 5-0 63 8 7. Carroll Kuemper 5-0 51 10 8. Dike-New Hartford 4-1 47 9 9. Dyersville Beckman 4-1 17 NR 10. Pella Christian 4-1 16 3

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 15. Sigourney-Keota 9. Hull Western Christian 7. AC/GC 4. Iowa City Regina 2. Jewell South Hamilton 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv 1. Grundy Center (4) 5-0 109 2 2. Britt West Hancock (6) 5-0 106 1 3. Moville Woodbury Central (2) 5-0 100 3 4. Lynnville-Sully 5-0 75 T4 5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 5-0 70 T4 6. Troy Mills North Linn 4-1 41 6 7. Columbus Junction 5-0 40 7 8. Hartley HMS 4-1 39 8 9. Winthrop East Buchanan 4-1 32 9 10. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 4-1 16 10

Others receiving votes: Fairbank Wapsie Valley 9. Alburnett 9. Mount Ayr 6. Southwest Valley 4. Mason City Newman 3. Nashua-Plainfield 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv 1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (9) 5-0 116 1 2. Wayland WACO (2) 6-0 99 2 3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1) 5-0 89 3 4. Newell-Fonda 5-0 73 4 5. Easton Valley 4-1 63 5 6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 5-0 55 6 7. Lenox 5-0 51 8 8. West HarrisonMondamin 5-0 41 9 9. Baxter 5-0 25 10 10. Graettinger-Terril1Ruthven-Ayrshire 5-0 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Fremont Mills, Tabor 13. Tripoli 5. Anita CAM 2. Moravia 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1. Marengo Iowa Valley 1. Central City 1.