Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll (10-5-21)

(AP) — The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8)6-01152
2. Iowa City High (3)6-01033
3. Southeast Polk (1)5-1934
4. West Des Moines Valley5-1915
5. Ankeny4-2661
6. Urbandale5-1578
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie5-1509
8. Marion Linn-Mar5-1416
9. West Des Moines Dowling3-320NR
10. Cedar Falls4-2117

Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley 7. Ames 3. Dubuque Senior 2. Des Moines Roosevelt 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Eldridge North Scott (12)6-01201
2. Bondurant Farrar6-01013
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier5-1884
4. Norwalk5-1669
(tie) Waverly-Shell Rock5-1665
6. Fort Madison6-0557
7. Indianola5-1502
(tie) Winterset5-1506
9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central4-2238
10. Clear Creek-Amana5-12110

Others receiving votes: Spencer 13. Newton 6. Decorah 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Harlan (8)6-01151
2. Boyden-Hull-RV (4)6-01112
3. Solon6-0863
4. Humboldt6-0824
5. Manchester West Delaware5-1655
6. Independence6-0646
7. Nevada6-0557
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton5-1428
9. Adel ADM5-1229
10. Algona5-1910

Others receiving votes: Van Horne Benton 5.Davenport Assumption 4.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Southeast Valley, Gowrie (11)6-01191
2. O-A BCIG5-1942
3. Waukon5-1873
4. State Center West Marshall (1)5-1745
5. Greene County5-1726
6. Estherville-Lincoln Central4-2647
7. Spirit Lake4-2424
8. Pocahontas Area4-2238
9. West Union North Fayette5-12110
10. Inwood West Lyon4-220NR

Others receiving votes: Osceola Clarke 16. Central Lyon-GLR 11. Bloomfield Davis County 5. Orange City Unity Christian 4. Monticello 3. Williamsburg 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 2.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Van Meter (10)6-01181
2. Underwood (1)6-01052
3. Iowa City Regina6-0864
4. Sigourney-Keota (1)6-0853
5. Dike-New Hartford6-0635
6. Dyersville Beckman6-0506
7. Denver6-0497
8. AC GC6-040T8
9. Pella Christian5-12810
10. Hawarden West Sioux5-122T8

Others receiving votes: West Branch 6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 4. Eldon Cardinal 4.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (9)6-01141
2. Troy Mills North Linn (3)6-01032
3. Moville Woodbury Central6-0963
4. Traer North Tama6-0794
5. North Butler6-0607
6. Grundy Center5-1575
7. Logan-Magnolia5-1536
8. Lisbon5-1398
9. Belle Plaine5-113NR
10. Winthrop East Buchanan5-112NR

Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 9. Paullina South O’Brien 8. Southwest Valley 8. Lynnville-Sully 4. Hartley HMS 3. Wapello 2.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Anita CAM (7)6-01131
2. Montezuma (3)7-01012
3. Easton Valley (1)6-0983
4. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)6-0884
5. Audubon5-1515
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck6-0488
7. Wayland WACO7-0439
(tie) Lenox6-0437
9. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley6-03610
10. Lansing Kee6-012NR

Others receiving votes: Baxter 8. Newell-Fonda 8. Janesville 7. North English English Valleys 3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 1.

