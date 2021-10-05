Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll (10-5-21)

(AP) — The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8)
|6-0
|115
|2
|2. Iowa City High (3)
|6-0
|103
|3
|3. Southeast Polk (1)
|5-1
|93
|4
|4. West Des Moines Valley
|5-1
|91
|5
|5. Ankeny
|4-2
|66
|1
|6. Urbandale
|5-1
|57
|8
|7. Cedar Rapids Prairie
|5-1
|50
|9
|8. Marion Linn-Mar
|5-1
|41
|6
|9. West Des Moines Dowling
|3-3
|20
|NR
|10. Cedar Falls
|4-2
|11
|7
Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley 7. Ames 3. Dubuque Senior 2. Des Moines Roosevelt 1.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Eldridge North Scott (12)
|6-0
|120
|1
|2. Bondurant Farrar
|6-0
|101
|3
|3. Cedar Rapids Xavier
|5-1
|88
|4
|4. Norwalk
|5-1
|66
|9
|(tie) Waverly-Shell Rock
|5-1
|66
|5
|6. Fort Madison
|6-0
|55
|7
|7. Indianola
|5-1
|50
|2
|(tie) Winterset
|5-1
|50
|6
|9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|4-2
|23
|8
|10. Clear Creek-Amana
|5-1
|21
|10
Others receiving votes: Spencer 13. Newton 6. Decorah 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Harlan (8)
|6-0
|115
|1
|2. Boyden-Hull-RV (4)
|6-0
|111
|2
|3. Solon
|6-0
|86
|3
|4. Humboldt
|6-0
|82
|4
|5. Manchester West Delaware
|5-1
|65
|5
|6. Independence
|6-0
|64
|6
|7. Nevada
|6-0
|55
|7
|8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|5-1
|42
|8
|9. Adel ADM
|5-1
|22
|9
|10. Algona
|5-1
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Van Horne Benton 5.Davenport Assumption 4.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southeast Valley, Gowrie (11)
|6-0
|119
|1
|2. O-A BCIG
|5-1
|94
|2
|3. Waukon
|5-1
|87
|3
|4. State Center West Marshall (1)
|5-1
|74
|5
|5. Greene County
|5-1
|72
|6
|6. Estherville-Lincoln Central
|4-2
|64
|7
|7. Spirit Lake
|4-2
|42
|4
|8. Pocahontas Area
|4-2
|23
|8
|9. West Union North Fayette
|5-1
|21
|10
|10. Inwood West Lyon
|4-2
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Osceola Clarke 16. Central Lyon-GLR 11. Bloomfield Davis County 5. Orange City Unity Christian 4. Monticello 3. Williamsburg 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 2.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Van Meter (10)
|6-0
|118
|1
|2. Underwood (1)
|6-0
|105
|2
|3. Iowa City Regina
|6-0
|86
|4
|4. Sigourney-Keota (1)
|6-0
|85
|3
|5. Dike-New Hartford
|6-0
|63
|5
|6. Dyersville Beckman
|6-0
|50
|6
|7. Denver
|6-0
|49
|7
|8. AC GC
|6-0
|40
|T8
|9. Pella Christian
|5-1
|28
|10
|10. Hawarden West Sioux
|5-1
|22
|T8
Others receiving votes: West Branch 6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 4. Eldon Cardinal 4.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (9)
|6-0
|114
|1
|2. Troy Mills North Linn (3)
|6-0
|103
|2
|3. Moville Woodbury Central
|6-0
|96
|3
|4. Traer North Tama
|6-0
|79
|4
|5. North Butler
|6-0
|60
|7
|6. Grundy Center
|5-1
|57
|5
|7. Logan-Magnolia
|5-1
|53
|6
|8. Lisbon
|5-1
|39
|8
|9. Belle Plaine
|5-1
|13
|NR
|10. Winthrop East Buchanan
|5-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 9. Paullina South O’Brien 8. Southwest Valley 8. Lynnville-Sully 4. Hartley HMS 3. Wapello 2.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Anita CAM (7)
|6-0
|113
|1
|2. Montezuma (3)
|7-0
|101
|2
|3. Easton Valley (1)
|6-0
|98
|3
|4. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)
|6-0
|88
|4
|5. Audubon
|5-1
|51
|5
|6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|6-0
|48
|8
|7. Wayland WACO
|7-0
|43
|9
|(tie) Lenox
|6-0
|43
|7
|9. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley
|6-0
|36
|10
|10. Lansing Kee
|6-0
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Baxter 8. Newell-Fonda 8. Janesville 7. North English English Valleys 3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 1.