Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll (10-5-21)

(AP) — The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8) 6-0 115 2 2. Iowa City High (3) 6-0 103 3 3. Southeast Polk (1) 5-1 93 4 4. West Des Moines Valley 5-1 91 5 5. Ankeny 4-2 66 1 6. Urbandale 5-1 57 8 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-1 50 9 8. Marion Linn-Mar 5-1 41 6 9. West Des Moines Dowling 3-3 20 NR 10. Cedar Falls 4-2 11 7

Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley 7. Ames 3. Dubuque Senior 2. Des Moines Roosevelt 1.

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Eldridge North Scott (12) 6-0 120 1 2. Bondurant Farrar 6-0 101 3 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-1 88 4 4. Norwalk 5-1 66 9 (tie) Waverly-Shell Rock 5-1 66 5 6. Fort Madison 6-0 55 7 7. Indianola 5-1 50 2 (tie) Winterset 5-1 50 6 9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 4-2 23 8 10. Clear Creek-Amana 5-1 21 10

Others receiving votes: Spencer 13. Newton 6. Decorah 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Harlan (8) 6-0 115 1 2. Boyden-Hull-RV (4) 6-0 111 2 3. Solon 6-0 86 3 4. Humboldt 6-0 82 4 5. Manchester West Delaware 5-1 65 5 6. Independence 6-0 64 6 7. Nevada 6-0 55 7 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1 42 8 9. Adel ADM 5-1 22 9 10. Algona 5-1 9 10

Others receiving votes: Van Horne Benton 5.Davenport Assumption 4.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Southeast Valley, Gowrie (11) 6-0 119 1 2. O-A BCIG 5-1 94 2 3. Waukon 5-1 87 3 4. State Center West Marshall (1) 5-1 74 5 5. Greene County 5-1 72 6 6. Estherville-Lincoln Central 4-2 64 7 7. Spirit Lake 4-2 42 4 8. Pocahontas Area 4-2 23 8 9. West Union North Fayette 5-1 21 10 10. Inwood West Lyon 4-2 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Osceola Clarke 16. Central Lyon-GLR 11. Bloomfield Davis County 5. Orange City Unity Christian 4. Monticello 3. Williamsburg 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 2.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Van Meter (10) 6-0 118 1 2. Underwood (1) 6-0 105 2 3. Iowa City Regina 6-0 86 4 4. Sigourney-Keota (1) 6-0 85 3 5. Dike-New Hartford 6-0 63 5 6. Dyersville Beckman 6-0 50 6 7. Denver 6-0 49 7 8. AC GC 6-0 40 T8 9. Pella Christian 5-1 28 10 10. Hawarden West Sioux 5-1 22 T8

Others receiving votes: West Branch 6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 4. Eldon Cardinal 4.

Class A Record Pts Prv 1. Britt West Hancock (9) 6-0 114 1 2. Troy Mills North Linn (3) 6-0 103 2 3. Moville Woodbury Central 6-0 96 3 4. Traer North Tama 6-0 79 4 5. North Butler 6-0 60 7 6. Grundy Center 5-1 57 5 7. Logan-Magnolia 5-1 53 6 8. Lisbon 5-1 39 8 9. Belle Plaine 5-1 13 NR 10. Winthrop East Buchanan 5-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 9. Paullina South O’Brien 8. Southwest Valley 8. Lynnville-Sully 4. Hartley HMS 3. Wapello 2.

Class 8-Man Record Pts Prv 1. Anita CAM (7) 6-0 113 1 2. Montezuma (3) 7-0 101 2 3. Easton Valley (1) 6-0 98 3 4. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1) 6-0 88 4 5. Audubon 5-1 51 5 6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 48 8 7. Wayland WACO 7-0 43 9 (tie) Lenox 6-0 43 7 9. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 6-0 36 10 10. Lansing Kee 6-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Baxter 8. Newell-Fonda 8. Janesville 7. North English English Valleys 3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 1.