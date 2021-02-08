Iowa boys’ high school basketball rankings (2-8-21)

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Cedar Falls (7)12-0971
2. Waukee (3)10-1932
3. Valley, West Des Moines11-3677
4. Johnston7-2633
5. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln14-3616
6. Ames11-34310
7. Dubuque, Hempstead12-3355
8. Ankeny Centennial10-3344
9. Iowa City Liberty5-127T8
10. Pleasant Valley13-322NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines, Hoover 3. Des Moines, North 2. North Scott, Eldridge 1. Southeast Polk 1. Sioux City, East 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Ballard (9)15-1991
2. Monticello (1)16-0853
3. Dallas Center-Grimes13-2707
4. Solon16-1654
5. Carroll15-2625
6. Pella15-2492
7. Glenwood15-2438
8. Epworth, Western Dubuque12-3316
9. Clear Lake16-12110
10. Assumption, Davenport11-5119

Others receiving votes: Le Mars 10. Clear Creek-Amana 2. Humboldt 1. Decorah 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Boyden-Hull (10)19-01001
2. OA-BCIG17-1774
3. Western Christian, Hull15-3723
4. Des Moines Christian16-2546
5. Dike-New Hartford16-2517
6. A-H-S-TW, Avoca18-2402
7. Denver16-33510
8. Pekin16-1248
9. Treynor15-417NR
10. West Branch14-1165
(tie) Aplington-Parkersburg15-3169

Others receiving votes: Rock Valley 14. Unity Christian, Orange City 10. Roland-Story, Story City 8. North Fayette, Valley 6. Spirit Lake 3. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 3. AC-GC 2. Albia 1. South Central Calhoun 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (9)19-0991
2. Lake Mills (1)18-0862
3. Martensdale-St. Marys18-0743
4. Easton Valley17-0594
5. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars18-1565
6. Grand View Christian15-1526
7. Montezuma16-2468
8. Springville18-2377
9. Tri-Center, Neola16-214NR
10. Keota16-18NR

Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s, Remsen 7. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 5. New London 3. Wapello 3. Newell-Fonda 1.

