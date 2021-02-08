Iowa boys’ high school basketball rankings (2-8-21)

|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cedar Falls (7)
|12-0
|97
|1
|2. Waukee (3)
|10-1
|93
|2
|3. Valley, West Des Moines
|11-3
|67
|7
|4. Johnston
|7-2
|63
|3
|5. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|14-3
|61
|6
|6. Ames
|11-3
|43
|10
|7. Dubuque, Hempstead
|12-3
|35
|5
|8. Ankeny Centennial
|10-3
|34
|4
|9. Iowa City Liberty
|5-1
|27
|T8
|10. Pleasant Valley
|13-3
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Des Moines, Hoover 3. Des Moines, North 2. North Scott, Eldridge 1. Southeast Polk 1. Sioux City, East 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ballard (9)
|15-1
|99
|1
|2. Monticello (1)
|16-0
|85
|3
|3. Dallas Center-Grimes
|13-2
|70
|7
|4. Solon
|16-1
|65
|4
|5. Carroll
|15-2
|62
|5
|6. Pella
|15-2
|49
|2
|7. Glenwood
|15-2
|43
|8
|8. Epworth, Western Dubuque
|12-3
|31
|6
|9. Clear Lake
|16-1
|21
|10
|10. Assumption, Davenport
|11-5
|11
|9
Others receiving votes: Le Mars 10. Clear Creek-Amana 2. Humboldt 1. Decorah 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Boyden-Hull (10)
|19-0
|100
|1
|2. OA-BCIG
|17-1
|77
|4
|3. Western Christian, Hull
|15-3
|72
|3
|4. Des Moines Christian
|16-2
|54
|6
|5. Dike-New Hartford
|16-2
|51
|7
|6. A-H-S-TW, Avoca
|18-2
|40
|2
|7. Denver
|16-3
|35
|10
|8. Pekin
|16-1
|24
|8
|9. Treynor
|15-4
|17
|NR
|10. West Branch
|14-1
|16
|5
|(tie) Aplington-Parkersburg
|15-3
|16
|9
Others receiving votes: Rock Valley 14. Unity Christian, Orange City 10. Roland-Story, Story City 8. North Fayette, Valley 6. Spirit Lake 3. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 3. AC-GC 2. Albia 1. South Central Calhoun 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (9)
|19-0
|99
|1
|2. Lake Mills (1)
|18-0
|86
|2
|3. Martensdale-St. Marys
|18-0
|74
|3
|4. Easton Valley
|17-0
|59
|4
|5. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars
|18-1
|56
|5
|6. Grand View Christian
|15-1
|52
|6
|7. Montezuma
|16-2
|46
|8
|8. Springville
|18-2
|37
|7
|9. Tri-Center, Neola
|16-2
|14
|NR
|10. Keota
|16-1
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s, Remsen 7. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 5. New London 3. Wapello 3. Newell-Fonda 1.