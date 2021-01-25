Iowa boys’ high school basketball AP rankings (1-25-21)

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Falls (7)
  2. Waukee (2)
  3. Johnston
  4. Ankeny Centennial
  5. Iowa City Liberty
  6. Dubuque, Hempstead
  7. Valley, West Des Moines
  8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
  9. Southeast Polk
  10. Pleasant Valley
    Others receiving votes: Ames 4. Des Moines, Hoover 3. Norwalk 2. North Scott, Eldridge 1. Davenport, West 1.

Class 3A

  1. Ballard (5)
  2. Pella (1)
  3. Monticello (2)
  4. Dallas Center-Grimes (1)
  5. Carroll
  6. Assumption, Davenport
    (tie) Solon
  7. Epworth, Western Dubuque
  8. Glenwood
  9. Clear Lake
    Others receiving votes: Clear Creek-Amana 12. Le Mars 1.

Class 2A

  1. Boyden-Hull (9)
  2. A-H-S-TW, Avoca
  3. Des Moines Christian
  4. Western Christian, Hull
  5. Dike-New Hartford
    (tie) West Branch
  6. OA-BCIG
  7. Denver
  8. Pekin
  9. Roland-Story, Story City
    Others receiving votes: Albia 8. Spirit Lake 7. North Fayette, Valley 7. Treynor 4. West Burlington 2. AC-GC 2. Aplington-Parkersburg 2. Camanche 1. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1.

Class 1A

  1. North Linn, Troy Mills (8)
  2. Lake Mills (1)
  3. Martensdale-St. Marys
  4. Easton Valley
  5. Gehlen Catholic
  6. Springville
  7. Montezuma
  8. Grand View Christian
  9. St. Mary’s, Remsen
  10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
    Others receiving votes: Dunkerton 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Janesville 1. Keota 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Notre Dame, Burlington 1.

