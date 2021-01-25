Iowa boys’ high school basketball AP rankings (1-25-21)

Class 4A
- Cedar Falls (7)
- Waukee (2)
- Johnston
- Ankeny Centennial
- Iowa City Liberty
- Dubuque, Hempstead
- Valley, West Des Moines
- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
- Southeast Polk
- Pleasant Valley
Others receiving votes: Ames 4. Des Moines, Hoover 3. Norwalk 2. North Scott, Eldridge 1. Davenport, West 1.
Class 3A
- Ballard (5)
- Pella (1)
- Monticello (2)
- Dallas Center-Grimes (1)
- Carroll
- Assumption, Davenport
(tie) Solon
- Epworth, Western Dubuque
- Glenwood
- Clear Lake
Others receiving votes: Clear Creek-Amana 12. Le Mars 1.
Class 2A
- Boyden-Hull (9)
- A-H-S-TW, Avoca
- Des Moines Christian
- Western Christian, Hull
- Dike-New Hartford
(tie) West Branch
- OA-BCIG
- Denver
- Pekin
- Roland-Story, Story City
Others receiving votes: Albia 8. Spirit Lake 7. North Fayette, Valley 7. Treynor 4. West Burlington 2. AC-GC 2. Aplington-Parkersburg 2. Camanche 1. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1.
Class 1A
- North Linn, Troy Mills (8)
- Lake Mills (1)
- Martensdale-St. Marys
- Easton Valley
- Gehlen Catholic
- Springville
- Montezuma
- Grand View Christian
- St. Mary’s, Remsen
- Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Others receiving votes: Dunkerton 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Janesville 1. Keota 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Notre Dame, Burlington 1.