Iowa Boys high school basketball AP poll – 12/16/19

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:

Class 4A
RecordPts
1. Waukee (4)3-086
2. Ankeny Centennial (4)4-084
3. Iowa City, West (1)3-081
4. Dubuque, Hempstead4-049
5. Sioux City, East (1)5-044
6. Waterloo, West3-138
7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines3-131
8. Cedar Falls2-128
(tie) Prairie, Cedar Rapids3-028
10. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln5-015

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty 13. North Scott, Eldridge 11. Ankeny 8. Waterloo, East 8. Dubuque, Senior 7. Linn-Mar, Marion 6. Urbandale 5. Johnston 4. Lewis Central 3. Des Moines, Lincoln 1.

Class 3A
RecordPts
1. Winterset (3)4-087
2. Assumption, Davenport (3)5-073
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3)3-059
4. Norwalk3-155
5. Carroll4-052
6. Dallas Center-Grimes4-050
7. Mount Vernon4-037
8. Harlan4-033
9. Algona4-024
(tie) Glenwood (1)4-124

Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 23. Gilbert 9. Marion 6. Mount Pleasant 6. Clear Lake 6. Grinnell 3. Webster City 2. Denison-Schleswig 1.

Class 2A
RecordPts
1. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville5-080
2. Treynor (5)5-073
3. North Linn, Troy Mills (2)4-064
4. Camanche (2)4-059
5. West Sioux, Hawarden5-054
6. Aplington-Parkersburg (1)5-036
7. Pella Christian4-134
8. Regina, Iowa City3-120
9. Osage5-018
(tie) Northeast, Goose Lake5-018

Others receiving votes: East Sac County 16. Boyden-Hull 12. Dike-New Hartford 11. Des Moines Christian 9. Panorama, Panora 9. Van Meter 9. Monticello 8. South Central Calhoun 7. Tri-Center, Neola 5. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 3.

Class 1A
RecordPts
1. St. Mary’s, Remsen(7)4-086
2. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (2)5-163
3. Montezuma4-058
4. West Fork, Sheffield5-052
(tie) Easton Valley5-052
6. WACO, Wayland(1)5-038
(tie) A-H-S-T, Avoca6-038
8. Lake Mills2-119
9. Janesville4-016
10. Mount Ayr4-013

Others receiving votes: Siouxland Community Christian 12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11. East Mills 10. CAM, Anita 8. Madrid 8. Bedford 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 8. Alburnett 8. Newell-Fonda 8. South O’Brien, Paullina 7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 6. MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Nodaway Valley 3. River Valley, Correctionville 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2. South Winneshiek, Calmar 2. Martensdale-St. Marys 2. Grand View Christian 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.

