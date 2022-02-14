SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
Remsen, St. Mary’s – 73, Akron-Westfield – 25 (1A Region 1 first round)
Woodbury Central – 67, Storm Lake, St. Mary’s – 51 (1A Region 1 first round)
Gehlen Catholic – 77, Lawton-Bronson – 46 (1A Region 1 first round)
George-Little Rock – 50, MMCRU – 47 (1A Region 1 first round)
Coon-Rapids Bayard – 50, Ar-We-Va – 45 (1A Region 8 first round)
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 63, Trinity Christian – 55 (1A Region 1 first round)
Hinton – 75, MVAOCOU – 25 (2A Region 1 first round)
Kingsley-Pierson – 52, Westwood – 17 (1A Region 1 first round)
Newell-Fonda – 92, River Valley – 21 (1A Region 1 first round)
Manson-NW Webster – 64, Pocahontas Area – 59 (2A Region 2 first round)
Unity Christian – 60, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 42 (2A Region 2 first round)
West Lyon – 63, Spirit Lake – 52 (2A Region 2 first round)
West Monona – 63, Sheldon – 59 (2A Region 1 first round)
South O’Brien – 69, Harris-Lake Park – 44 (1A Region 1 first round)