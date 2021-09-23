Iowa becomes first Power 5 school to add women’s wrestling

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. The University of Iowa said it would not pay a demand from eight Black former football players for $20 million in compensation for alleged racial discrimination they faced while they played for the Hawkeyes. The players also called for the firings of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and Barta. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is adding women’s wrestling. It is the first Power Five conference to add the sport.

Athletic director Gary Barta says adding a women’s program had been discussed for several years.

The program will begin competition in the 2023-24 season. A search for a head coach will begin this fall.

The NCAA recognized women’s wrestling as an emerging sport in 2020 for all three divisions. Currently, there are 45 intercollegiate women’s wrestling programs, including five in the state of Iowa.

In addition, 32 states have a sanctioned high school girl’s wrestling state championships.

In Iowa, the state tournament is sponsored by the Iowa Coaches Association and over 600 girls participated in high school wrestling a year ago.