TERRE HAUTE, IND. (KCAU) – The Road to Omaha starts today. NCAA baseball regionals off and running around the country, with the Iowa Hawkeyes stationed in the Terre Haute (IN) Regional and ready for its first steps towards the 2023 Men’s College World Series.

The Black and Gold have quite the resume entering today. Holding a 42-14 record, Iowa got off to its best start in program history at 19-3, going on to outscore its opponents 466-241 to average 8.3 runs per game A mark good for 23rd in the nation. An exciting stretch lies ahead for the Hawks as well as Iowa head coach Rick Heller, who returns to the Indiana State campus where he was at the helm of the Sycamores from 2009-2013. An experience that held a strong impact on Heller and he didn’t hold back on reminiscing on the Sycamores’ first outright Missouri Valley Conference title in 2012.

“It was a special year and a special memory and one that I will cherish and cherish as one of the best in my career,” Iowa head baseball coach Rick Heller said. “We feel like we should have been in the tournament the last two years and for whatever reason the committee left us out. Our goal this year was to give them no way but to let us in and this team has done that.”

2-seeded Iowa set to battle 3-seed North Carolina for their NCAA Regional opener tonight at 6:00pm. All-time series is tied 1-1.