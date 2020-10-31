Iowa and Nebraska High School Football Playoffs (10-30-20)

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Scores from 10-30:

Iowa:
Sgt. Bluff-Luton – 21
Webster City – 28

B-H/RV – 42
Spencer – 7

Estherville-Lincoln Central – 6
Central Lyon/GL-R – 28

West Lyon – 12
Spirit Lake – 0

South Central Calhoun – 20
South Hamilton – 8

H-M-S – 18
West Hancock – 54

South O’Brien – 8
St. Albert – 20

Harris-Lake Park – 13
Remsen, St. Mary’s – 53

Newell-Fonda – 6
Audubon – 28

Nebraska:
West Point-Beemer – 21
Pierce – 42

Wayne – 13
Adams Central – 31

Battle Creek – 15
Auburn – 37

Aquinas Catholic – 27
Norfolk Catholic – 10

Crofton – 7
Oakland-Craig – 44

Hartington Cedar Catholic – 21
Bridgeport – 0

Kenesaw – 64
Allen – 20

Tri-County – 40
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 12

Weeping Water – 36
Lutheran High Northeast – 32

Creighton – 28
Sacred Heart – 54

Bloomfield – 24
St. Mary – 34

Pleasanton – 46
Wynot – 30

