Iowa 1A girls basketball Regional highlights and scores

Sioux City, IA (February 13, 2020) – The Sioux City Explorers today have announced their coaching staff for the 2020 season. Led by manager, Steve Montgomery, along with pitching coach, Bobby Post with Derek Wolfe as the teams new hitting coach.

Wolfe will be entering his second season with the Explorers, as he served as the team's bench coach for the 2019 campaign. He takes over the position vacated by Matt Passerelle who had been with the team as hitting coach since the 2015 season but took the hitting coach position with the Milwaukee Milkmen for the upcoming season.