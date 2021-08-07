IOC views Olympic Games as a success in spite of COVID cases in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan (KCAU) – The summer Olympic Games wrap up tomorrow morning for the closing ceremony. But that doesn’t mean the odds weren’t stacked against them. Hosting an Olympics in a pandemic and without fans seemed nearly impossible. But the IOC delivered on a key promise.

“This has been as promised, a safe and secure games,” former director of global health for Public Health England Dr. Brian McCloskey said.

With COVID numbers rising in Tokyo, even before the games began, the IOC had a major challenge on its hands: How to keep the Olympics from becoming a COVID spreader.

“Since the first of July the organizing committee of the games and the Japanese authorities have tested over 600,000 people,” Dr. McCloskey said. “And we’ve had less than 400 positives… 385.”

That’s 0.02 percent. Even with COVID numbers rising to record levels, almost daily, the bubble and the COVID protocols put in place clearly worked. Sure, there were a few athletes that broke the rules. Six were sent home. But Dr. McCloskey says the world can learn from Tokyo.”

“The way out of the pandemic is through applying public health and social measures, such as social distancing, wearing masks, and hand hygiene,” Dr. McCloskey said. “And that’s been the view of the WHO since the pandemic, and what Tokyo has just done, in a historic way, is prove that that advice is the right advice.”

The IOC took a risk hosting the games here, but athletes are grateful they did. Cancelling them altogether would have been devastating for the people that worked so hard to put them on, and compete.