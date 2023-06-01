IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHO) – The University of Iowa has named an interim director of athletics after current AD Gary Barta announced last week that he’ll retire this summer.

Beth Goetz

Thursday morning, the university revealed its pick is Beth Goetz. She was hired as deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer in the athletics department in 2022. She was previously the athletic director at Ball State.

“Beth is a talented and respected leader not only at Iowa, but also at the national level in college athletics,” says UI President Barbara Wilson. “I am grateful she has agreed to lead this crucial part of our university and I am confident she will generate a lot of excitement and forward momentum for our student-athletes, coaches, athletics staff, and Hawkeye fans.”

Pending the approval of the Iowa Board of Regents, Goetz will take on the interim role beginning August 1st. That’s when Barta, who has served as Iowa’s athletic director for 17 years, retires.

“The Hawkeyes have a proud and storied tradition with the greatest fan base in the country, and I am appreciative of the opportunity to lead the department. I am committed to supporting our talented coaches, staff, and student-athletes as we build on the positive trajectory of athletic and academic excellence,” said Goetz.

The university plans to conduct a national search for Barta’s permanent replacement starting in early 2024.

Goetz is seen as a front-runner for the position.