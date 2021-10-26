Injury to USD quarterback Carson Camp creates questions for the Coyotes moving forward

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With their rise in the rankings, the play of South Dakota football seemed to be taking the same effect. However, an injury to Carson Camp in the second quarter caused the starting quarterback to exit the remainder of the game, adding to the #22 Coyotes’ pitfalls in their 20-14 loss against Illinois State.

In spite of their current loss of their leading passer in the pocket though, USD football head coach Bob Nielson is optimistic for Camp’s recovery and return for their next game against Western Illinois on Nov. 6.