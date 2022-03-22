DES MOINES – The first two rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament are set to take place in Des Moines next year.

Catch Des Moines is the organization responsible for working with the NCAA to host the tournament in Des Moines. Greg Edwards, Catch Des Moines’s President and CEO, says that the city is the perfect place for the NCAA to host March Madness for a variety of reasons.

“I think the NCAA would tell you this too, they really like our size of city. They love the location of our airport so close to downtown,” Edwards said, “They love Wells Fargo arena. It’s a great fit we always sell it out.”

Des Moines hosted the first two rounds of the tournament for the first time in 2016 and again in 2019. Next year will be the third time in seven years.

The tournament also brings a lot of good for Des Moines’ local businesses. “We estimate anywhere from 15,000 to 20,000 people come into town for the event. A lot of them don’t even have tickets but they want to be here where the action is,” said Edwards.

Catch Des Moines hopes to attract more sporting events to the city in the future.