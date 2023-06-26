SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Below is the final regular season Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) poll:

CLASS 1A

  1. Newman Catholic (25-3)
  2. Kingsley-Pierson (21-1)
  3. Remsen St. Mary’s (23-2)
  4. Lynnville-Sully (21-1)
  5. Don Bosco (23-5)
  6. North Linn (22-4)
  7. West Harrison (18-3)
  8. Burlington Notre Dame (23-6)
  9. Lisbon (19-4)
  10. Gehlen Catholic (17-3)

Others mentioned (in alphabetical order): Bishop Garrigan, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Newell-Fonda, Saint Ansgar, Woodbury Central

CLASS 2A

  1. Van Meter (22-8)
  2. Mid-Prairie (20-6)
  3. Beckman Catholic (18-8)
  4. Estherville-Lincoln Central (21-1)
  5. Underwood (18-2)
  6. Kuemper Catholic (18-9)
  7. Cascade (16-7)
  8. West Marshall (21-6)
  9. New Hampton (19-8)
  10. Pleasantville (22-6)

Others mentioned (in alphabetical order): Anamosa, Sumner-Fredericksburg, West Lyon, Williamsburg, Woodward-Granger

CLASS 3A

  1. Western Dubuque (26-6)
  2. North Polk (20-3)
  3. Lewis Central (22-3)
  4. Marion (21-5)
  5. ADM (20-7)
  6. Knoxville (27-2)
  7. Wahlert Catholic (22-10)
  8. Assumption (21-10)
  9. Ballard (15-8)
  10. Bishop Heelan (19-11)

Others mentioned (in alphabetical order): Benton, Central DeWitt, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Delaware

CLASS 4A

  1. Ankeny Centennial (25-2)
  2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (27-3)
  3. Johnston (27-7)
  4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (25-9)
  5. Southeast Polk (23-9)
  6. Iowa City High (22-12)
  7. Dowling Catholic (19-9)
  8. Dallas Center-Grimes (21-6)
  9. Indianola (22-7)
  10. Ankeny (16-15)

Others mentioned (in alphabetical order): Ames, Linn-Mar, Pleasant Valley, Sioux City North, Urbandale