SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Below is the final regular season Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) poll:
CLASS 1A
- Newman Catholic (25-3)
- Kingsley-Pierson (21-1)
- Remsen St. Mary’s (23-2)
- Lynnville-Sully (21-1)
- Don Bosco (23-5)
- North Linn (22-4)
- West Harrison (18-3)
- Burlington Notre Dame (23-6)
- Lisbon (19-4)
- Gehlen Catholic (17-3)
Others mentioned (in alphabetical order): Bishop Garrigan, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Newell-Fonda, Saint Ansgar, Woodbury Central
CLASS 2A
- Van Meter (22-8)
- Mid-Prairie (20-6)
- Beckman Catholic (18-8)
- Estherville-Lincoln Central (21-1)
- Underwood (18-2)
- Kuemper Catholic (18-9)
- Cascade (16-7)
- West Marshall (21-6)
- New Hampton (19-8)
- Pleasantville (22-6)
Others mentioned (in alphabetical order): Anamosa, Sumner-Fredericksburg, West Lyon, Williamsburg, Woodward-Granger
CLASS 3A
- Western Dubuque (26-6)
- North Polk (20-3)
- Lewis Central (22-3)
- Marion (21-5)
- ADM (20-7)
- Knoxville (27-2)
- Wahlert Catholic (22-10)
- Assumption (21-10)
- Ballard (15-8)
- Bishop Heelan (19-11)
Others mentioned (in alphabetical order): Benton, Central DeWitt, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Delaware
CLASS 4A
- Ankeny Centennial (25-2)
- Cedar Rapids Prairie (27-3)
- Johnston (27-7)
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy (25-9)
- Southeast Polk (23-9)
- Iowa City High (22-12)
- Dowling Catholic (19-9)
- Dallas Center-Grimes (21-6)
- Indianola (22-7)
- Ankeny (16-15)
Others mentioned (in alphabetical order): Ames, Linn-Mar, Pleasant Valley, Sioux City North, Urbandale