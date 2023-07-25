CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) – The UNI-Dome at the University of Northern Iowa has been the home of the IHSAA State Football Championships for quite some time, with the pair announcing the partnership will continue.

According to UNI’s press release, the Iowa High School state football semifinal and championship games are slated to continue in the UNI-Dome through the 2027 season. Last season’s playoffs featured around 54,000 fans between the 14 semifinal games and seven championship games.

The IHSAA recently made an investment in the UNI-Dome, contributing to the university’s renovation of the stadium as a part of Northern Iowa’s “Our Tomorrow” campaign in conjunction with its 150th anniversary celebration.