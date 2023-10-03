BOONE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) released its inaugural ratings percentage index (RPI) rankings for Classes 5A through 3A. Rather than a poll that is voted on by a committee, the RPI rankings factor in team record, opponents’ record, and the opponents of their opponents’ record to comparatively rank each team.

Here’s a look at where our local teams landed.

CLASS 3A

Team (Record) – RPI

1 Williamsburg (6-0) – .7082

2. Clear Lake (6-0) – .6966

3. Creston (6-0) – .6836

6. Sioux Center (5-1) – .6330

13. Bishop Heelan (5-1) – .5986

16. MOC-Floyd Valley (4-2) – .5775

28. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-4) – .4470

31. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-5) – .4231

CLASS 4A

Team (Record) – RPI

1. Gilbert (6-0) – .6572

2. ADM (5-1) – .6469

3. Western Dubuque (5-1) – .6345

11. Le Mars (5-1) -.5597

T-16. Denison-Schleswig (4-2) – .5352

26. Storm Lake (3-3) – .4467

33. Spencer (0-6) – .3453

34. Sioux City West (0-6) – .3113

CLASS 5A

Team (Record) – RPI

1. Southeast Polk (6-0) – .7160

2. Dowling Catholic (6-0) – .7122

3. Bettendorf (5-1) – .6523

19. Sioux City East (3-3) – .4931

33. Sioux City North (0-6) – .3385