BOONE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) released its inaugural ratings percentage index (RPI) rankings for Classes 5A through 3A. Rather than a poll that is voted on by a committee, the RPI rankings factor in team record, opponents’ record, and the opponents of their opponents’ record to comparatively rank each team.
Here’s a look at where our local teams landed.
CLASS 3A
Team (Record) – RPI
1 Williamsburg (6-0) – .7082
2. Clear Lake (6-0) – .6966
3. Creston (6-0) – .6836
6. Sioux Center (5-1) – .6330
13. Bishop Heelan (5-1) – .5986
16. MOC-Floyd Valley (4-2) – .5775
28. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-4) – .4470
31. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-5) – .4231
CLASS 4A
Team (Record) – RPI
1. Gilbert (6-0) – .6572
2. ADM (5-1) – .6469
3. Western Dubuque (5-1) – .6345
11. Le Mars (5-1) -.5597
T-16. Denison-Schleswig (4-2) – .5352
26. Storm Lake (3-3) – .4467
33. Spencer (0-6) – .3453
34. Sioux City West (0-6) – .3113
CLASS 5A
Team (Record) – RPI
1. Southeast Polk (6-0) – .7160
2. Dowling Catholic (6-0) – .7122
3. Bettendorf (5-1) – .6523
19. Sioux City East (3-3) – .4931
33. Sioux City North (0-6) – .3385