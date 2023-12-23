BOONE, IOWA – The first edition of the IHSAA’s official basketball rankings are available below. The rankings for all four classes will be determined throughout the 2023-24 regular season by official rankings committees, as announced last season.

Each classification features a top 10 consensus-built list as compiled by its assigned committee, which includes two former head coaches, one media member, and three IHSAA staff members.

The IHSAA will use the regular season rankings as a primary tool for postseason assignments, while maintaining school and geographic considerations. Rankings will be released weekly. The last two editions will be following the release of substate brackets, intended to factor the entire regular season into state tournament seeding.

Records cited in the rankings are as of Friday, Dec. 22 via the IHSAA school and statistics database on Bound.

CLASS 4A

Rank School W L 1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 5 0 2 Valley, W.D.M. 6 1 3 Dubuque, Senior 6 0 4 Linn-Mar, Marion 5 1 5 North Scott 6 1 6 Cedar Falls 5 1 7 Waukee 7 2 8 Ankeny Centennial 6 2 9 Ankeny 6 2 10 Iowa City, West 5 1

CLASS 3A

Rank School W L 1 Decorah 8 0 2 Clear Lake 7 0 3 ADM 7 1 4 Solon 6 0 5 Waverly-Shell Rock 6 2 6 Bishop Heelan, Sioux City 6 2 7 Xavier, Cedar Rapids 4 3 8 MOC-Floyd Valley 7 2 9 Assumption, Davenport 5 3 10 Williamsburg 5 1

CLASS 2A

Rank School W L 1 West Lyon 10 0 2 Western Christian, Hull 7 1 3 Monticello 9 0 4 Hudson 8 1 5 Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7 1 6 Roland-Story 8 0 7 Underwood 10 0 8 Pella Christian 5 2 9 Grand View Christian 4 3 10 Central Lyon 5 3

CLASS 1A