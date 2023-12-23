BOONE, IOWA – The first edition of the IHSAA’s official basketball rankings are available below. The rankings for all four classes will be determined throughout the 2023-24 regular season by official rankings committees, as announced last season.

Each classification features a top 10 consensus-built list as compiled by its assigned committee, which includes two former head coaches, one media member, and three IHSAA staff members.

The IHSAA will use the regular season rankings as a primary tool for postseason assignments, while maintaining school and geographic considerations. Rankings will be released weekly. The last two editions will be following the release of substate brackets, intended to factor the entire regular season into state tournament seeding.

Records cited in the rankings are as of Friday, Dec. 22 via the IHSAA school and statistics database on Bound.  

CLASS 4A

RankSchoolWL
1Cedar Rapids, Kennedy50
2Valley, W.D.M.61
3Dubuque, Senior60
4Linn-Mar, Marion51
5North Scott61
6Cedar Falls51
7Waukee72
8Ankeny Centennial62
9Ankeny62
10Iowa City, West51

CLASS 3A

RankSchoolWL
1Decorah80
2Clear Lake70
3ADM71
4Solon60
5Waverly-Shell Rock62
6Bishop Heelan, Sioux City62
7Xavier, Cedar Rapids43
8MOC-Floyd Valley72
9Assumption, Davenport53
10Williamsburg51

CLASS 2A

RankSchoolWL
1West Lyon100
2Western Christian, Hull71
3Monticello90
4Hudson81
5Kuemper Catholic, Carroll71
6Roland-Story80
7Underwood100
8Pella Christian52
9Grand View Christian43
10Central Lyon53

CLASS 1A

RankSchoolWL
1North Linn90
2Marquette Catholic, Bellevue90
3Earlham80
4Madrid81
5South O’Brien80
6Winfield-Mount Union81
7Keota100
8Kee100
9St. Mary’s, Remsen52
10Lynnville-Sully81