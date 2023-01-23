SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The fourth edition of the IHSAA’s inaugural basketball rankings are available below:

CLASS 4A

RankSchoolWL
1Cedar Rapids, Kennedy120
2Waukee  132
3Waukee Northwest132
4Valley, W.D.M.103
5Indianola131
6Sioux City, East140
7Ankeny Centennial94
8Cedar Falls93
9Dubuque, Senior112
10North Scott112

CLASS 3A

RankSchoolWL
1Bondurant-Farrar130
2Xavier, Cedar Rapids103
3Clear Lake101
4Marion123
5MOC-Floyd Valley112
6Bishop Heelan, Sioux City113
7North Polk122
8Newton74
9Webster City111
10Charles City103

CLASS 2A

RankSchoolWL
1Central Lyon110
2Aplington-Parkersburg140
3Western Christian, Hull121
4Roland-Story131
5West Burlington140
6Sioux Central130
7AHSTW141
8Grundy Center132
9Alburnett132
10Lake Mills150

CLASS 1A

RankSchoolWL
1Grand View Christian150
2North Linn140
3WACO150
4Gladbrook-Reinbeck131
5Dunkerton150
6West Harrison111
7Remsen, St. Marys101
8Wapsie Valley131
9Baxter131
10Gehlen Catholic, LeMars122