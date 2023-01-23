SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The fourth edition of the IHSAA’s inaugural basketball rankings are available below:
CLASS 4A
|Rank
|School
|W
|L
|1
|Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
|12
|0
|2
|Waukee
|13
|2
|3
|Waukee Northwest
|13
|2
|4
|Valley, W.D.M.
|10
|3
|5
|Indianola
|13
|1
|6
|Sioux City, East
|14
|0
|7
|Ankeny Centennial
|9
|4
|8
|Cedar Falls
|9
|3
|9
|Dubuque, Senior
|11
|2
|10
|North Scott
|11
|2
CLASS 3A
|Rank
|School
|W
|L
|1
|Bondurant-Farrar
|13
|0
|2
|Xavier, Cedar Rapids
|10
|3
|3
|Clear Lake
|10
|1
|4
|Marion
|12
|3
|5
|MOC-Floyd Valley
|11
|2
|6
|Bishop Heelan, Sioux City
|11
|3
|7
|North Polk
|12
|2
|8
|Newton
|7
|4
|9
|Webster City
|11
|1
|10
|Charles City
|10
|3
CLASS 2A
|Rank
|School
|W
|L
|1
|Central Lyon
|11
|0
|2
|Aplington-Parkersburg
|14
|0
|3
|Western Christian, Hull
|12
|1
|4
|Roland-Story
|13
|1
|5
|West Burlington
|14
|0
|6
|Sioux Central
|13
|0
|7
|AHSTW
|14
|1
|8
|Grundy Center
|13
|2
|9
|Alburnett
|13
|2
|10
|Lake Mills
|15
|0
CLASS 1A
|Rank
|School
|W
|L
|1
|Grand View Christian
|15
|0
|2
|North Linn
|14
|0
|3
|WACO
|15
|0
|4
|Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|13
|1
|5
|Dunkerton
|15
|0
|6
|West Harrison
|11
|1
|7
|Remsen, St. Marys
|10
|1
|8
|Wapsie Valley
|13
|1
|9
|Baxter
|13
|1
|10
|Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
|12
|2