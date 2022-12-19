SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced it will add Class 4A to boys soccer, effective Spring 2023.

Soccer will become the fifth IHSAA sport to have four classifications. Last season, the IHSAA had 172 teams compete across three clasees.

With the addition of Class 4A, some schools will shift classifications for the upcoming season. The 36 largest schools will compete in 4A followed by the next 40 schools in 3A. From there, the next 48 schools will play in 2A and the remainder in Class 1A.