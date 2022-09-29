Class 1A
1. Springville 26-2
2. North Tama 18-3
3. Burlington Notre Dame 26-9
4. Gehlen Catholic 16-6
5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17-6
6. Newell-Fonda 22-4
7. Don Bosco 15-4
8. Ankeny Christian 23-3
9. Sidney 25-5
10. Holy Trinity Catholic 17-8
11. North Cedar 18-7
12. AGWSR 10-13
13. Dunkerton 15-11
14. East Mills 24-7
15. New London 14-7
Class 2A
1. Dike-New Hartford 26-2
2. Western Christian 20-4
3. Wapsie Valley 30-2
4. Denver 22-5
5. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 19-4
6. Lisbon 28-2
7. Missouri Valley 22-1
8. Hinton 17-0
9. Sumner-Fredericksburg 20-7
10. Grundy Center 24-8
11. West Burlington 26-5
12. Wilton 18-4
13. Beckman Catholic 17-8
14. Kuemper Catholic 26-4
15. South Hardin 17-5
Class 3A
1. Des Moines Christian 31-2
2. Davenport Assumption 21-5
3. Mount Vernon 18-2
4. Sioux Center 18-3
5. Union 24-3
6. West Liberty 18-4
7. Unity Christian 14-7
8. Osage 18-6
9. Solon 19-9
10. Nevada 15-9
11. Mid-Prairie 10-5
12. Dubuque Wahlert 10-9
13. Center Point-Urbana 14-11
14. Monticello 18-9
15. Vinton-Shellsburg 22-9
Class 4A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 20-1
2. North Scott 24-3
3. Marion 21-3
4. Western Dubuque 15-3
5. Indianola 21-4
6. ADM 13-1
7. North Polk 23-6
8. West Delaware 22-10
9. Norwalk 16-6
10. Bondurant-Farrar 17-8
11. Decorah 17-3
12. Clear Creek-Amana 19-8
13. Lewis Central 13-6
14. Knoxville 18-8
15. Waverly-Shell Rock 18-10
Class 5A
1. Iowa City Liberty 18-7
2. Ankeny 25-4
3. Pleasant Valley 17-6
4. Dowling Catholic 24-8
5. Ankeny Centennial 17-5
6. Cedar Falls 21-6
7. Waukee Northwest 19-7
8. Johnston 11-7
9. Valley 11-15
10. Muscatine 11-5
11. Urbandale 10-11
12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9-8
13. Sioux City East 14-10
14. Sioux City North 14-9
15. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 16-12
