Class 1A
1. North Tama
2. Springville
3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
4. Dunkerton
5. Ankeny Christian
6. Gehlen Catholic
7. Burlington Notre Dame
8. Holy Trinity Catholic
9. Sidney
10. Newell-Fonda
11. Tri-Center
12. Tripoli
13. Stanton
14. Council Bluffs St. Albert
15. New London
Dropped Out: Janesville (10), AGWSR (11), Winfield-Mount Union (15)
Class 2A
1. Dike-New Hartford
2. Western Christian
3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
4. West Burlington
5. Denver
6. Lisbon
7. Missouri Valley
8. Sumner-Fredericksburg
9. Wapsie Valley
10. South Hardin
11. Hinton
12. Grundy Center
13. Wilton
14. Beckman Catholic
15. Kuemper Catholic
Dropped Out: Underwood (8), South Central Calhoun (13)
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon
2. Des Moines Christian
3. West Liberty
4. Sioux Center
5. Davenport Assumption
6. Unity Christian
7. Osage
8. Sheldon
9. Union
10. Mid-Prairie
11. Nevada
12. New Hampton
13. Van Meter
14. Solon
15. Forest City
Dropped Out: Davis County (9), Atlantic (12), Benton (15)
Class 4A
1. Marion
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier
3. Waverly-Shell Rock
4. Decorah
5. North Scott
6. Lewis Central
7. Western Dubuque
8. Bishop Heelan
9. West Delaware
10. Knoxville
11. Indianola
12. Humboldt
13. Clear Creek-Amana
14. North Polk
15. Norwalk
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (5)
Class 5A
1. Cedar Falls
2. Pleasant Valley
3. Ankeny
4. Iowa City Liberty
5. Ankeny Centennial
6. Dowling Catholic
7. Waukee Northwest
8. Johnston
9. Valley
10. Waukee
11. Urbandale
12. Cedar Rapids Prairie
13. Bettendorf
14. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
15. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Dropped Out: Sioux City North (13), Iowa City High (15)