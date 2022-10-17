SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below is the final Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball regular-season poll:

Class 1A

1. Springville

2.North Tama

3. Gehlen Catholic

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck

5. Burlington Notre Dame

6. Newell-Fonda

7. Ankeny Christian

8. Don Bosco

9. Holy Trinity Catholic

10. North Cedar

11. Sidney

12. New London

13. Stanton

14. AGWSR

15. Dunkerton



Class 2A

1. Dike-New Hartford

2. Western Christian

3. Wapsie Valley

4. Hinton

5. Denver

6. Lisbon

7. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

8. Sumner-Fredericksburg

9. Grundy Center

10. West Burlington

11. Kuemper Catholic

12. Beckman Catholic

13. Treynor

14. Missouri Valley

15. Ridge View

Dropped Out: Wilton (15)



Class 3A

1. Des Moines Christian

2. Davenport Assumption

3. Mount Vernon

4. Sioux Center

5. West Liberty

6. Unity Christian

7. Osage

8. Union

9. Solon

10. Nevada

11. Mid-Prairie

12. Dubuque Wahlert

13. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

14. Monticello

15. Vinton-Shellsburg

Dropped Out: Center Point-Urbana (13)



Class 4A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier

2. North Scott

3. Marion

4. Indianola

5. Western Dubuque

6. West Delaware

7. North Polk

8. Clear Creek-Amana

9. Lewis Central

10. Norwalk

11. Bondurant-Farrar

12. Oskaloosa

13. Pella

14. Bishop Heelan

15. Knoxville

Dropped Out: ADM (12), Charles City (14)



Class 5A

1. Iowa City Liberty

2. Ankeny

3. Pleasant Valley

4. Dowling Catholic

5. Cedar Falls

6. Ankeny Centennial

7. Waukee Northwest

8. Johnston

9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

10. Valley

11. Urbandale

12. Sioux City East

13. Sioux City North

14. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

15. Dubuque Senior

Dropped Out: None