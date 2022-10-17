SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below is the final Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball regular-season poll:
Class 1A
1. Springville
2.North Tama
3. Gehlen Catholic
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
5. Burlington Notre Dame
6. Newell-Fonda
7. Ankeny Christian
8. Don Bosco
9. Holy Trinity Catholic
10. North Cedar
11. Sidney
12. New London
13. Stanton
14. AGWSR
15. Dunkerton
Class 2A
1. Dike-New Hartford
2. Western Christian
3. Wapsie Valley
4. Hinton
5. Denver
6. Lisbon
7. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
8. Sumner-Fredericksburg
9. Grundy Center
10. West Burlington
11. Kuemper Catholic
12. Beckman Catholic
13. Treynor
14. Missouri Valley
15. Ridge View
Dropped Out: Wilton (15)
Class 3A
1. Des Moines Christian
2. Davenport Assumption
3. Mount Vernon
4. Sioux Center
5. West Liberty
6. Unity Christian
7. Osage
8. Union
9. Solon
10. Nevada
11. Mid-Prairie
12. Dubuque Wahlert
13. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
14. Monticello
15. Vinton-Shellsburg
Dropped Out: Center Point-Urbana (13)
Class 4A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
2. North Scott
3. Marion
4. Indianola
5. Western Dubuque
6. West Delaware
7. North Polk
8. Clear Creek-Amana
9. Lewis Central
10. Norwalk
11. Bondurant-Farrar
12. Oskaloosa
13. Pella
14. Bishop Heelan
15. Knoxville
Dropped Out: ADM (12), Charles City (14)
Class 5A
1. Iowa City Liberty
2. Ankeny
3. Pleasant Valley
4. Dowling Catholic
5. Cedar Falls
6. Ankeny Centennial
7. Waukee Northwest
8. Johnston
9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
10. Valley
11. Urbandale
12. Sioux City East
13. Sioux City North
14. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
15. Dubuque Senior
Dropped Out: None