SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – As regionals commence for the Iowa high school volleyball circuit, the IGHSAU released its final rankings for Classes 1A through 5A:

Class 1A

SchoolRecordLW
1Ankeny Christian33-31
2Boyden-Hull18-112
3Holy Trinity Catholic27-103
4BCLUW31-104
5North Tama23-156
6Janesville25-115
7Stanton27-117
8AGWSR15-238
9Saint Ansgar20-69
10Don Bosco20-1612
11Council Bluffs St. Albert19-1411
12Edgewood-Colesburg26-1314
13Gladbrook-Reinbeck19-1813
14Sidney19-10NR
15River Valley22-615
    

Dropped out: Remsen-St. Mary’s (10)

Class 2A

SchoolRecordLW
1Dike-New Hartford44-01
2Hinton27-12
3Grundy Center34-73
4Denver31-104
5Sumner-Fredericksburg25-136
6Kuemper Catholic31-67
7Treynor30-45
8Aplington-Parkersburg31-88
9Ridge View32-89
10Wapsie Valley26-1811
11Beckman Catholic30-712
12South Hardin33-810
13West Burlington36-514
14Iowa City Regina26-1013
15Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont23-715

Dropped Out:  None

Class 3A

SchoolRecordLW
1Mount Vernon30-42
2Cherokee26-65
3Western Christian26-131
4Davenport Assumption24-74
5Des Moines Christian34-73
6New Hampton29-56
7Center Point-Urbana24-99
8Union35-117
9Dubuque Wahlert15-1212
10West Delaware24-1410
11West Liberty31-1114
12Mid-Prairie29-108
13Solon20-14      11
14Monticello22-9NR
15MOC-Floyd Valley17-1115


Dropped Out: Anamosa (13)

Class 4A

SchoolRecordLW
1Clear Creek-Amana43-01
2Indianola34-42
3Cedar Rapids Xavier22-64
4North Scott24-45
5ADM25-33
6Lewis Central29-26
7Marion24-127
8North Polk28-98
9Nevada24-1312
10Norwalk24-149
11Glenwood29-1014
12Bishop Heelan27-1410
13Dallas Center-Grimes19-1213
14Ballard21-811
15Carlisle23-7NR

Dropped Out:  Charles City (15)

Class 5A

SchoolRecordLW
1Dowling Catholic28-71
2Ankeny Centennial28-62
3Waukee Northwest22-93
4Pleasant Valley25-55
5Johnston30-67
6Cedar Falls32-64
7Ankeny22-148
8West Des Moines Valley17-156
9Waukee12-1911
10Dubuque Senior24-119
11Iowa City High22-912
12Sioux City East22-1113
13Dubuque Hempstead19-1414
14Iowa City Liberty18-2110
15Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln21-1915

Dropped Out: None