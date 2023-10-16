SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – As regionals commence for the Iowa high school volleyball circuit, the IGHSAU released its final rankings for Classes 1A through 5A:
Class 1A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Ankeny Christian
|33-3
|1
|2
|Boyden-Hull
|18-11
|2
|3
|Holy Trinity Catholic
|27-10
|3
|4
|BCLUW
|31-10
|4
|5
|North Tama
|23-15
|6
|6
|Janesville
|25-11
|5
|7
|Stanton
|27-11
|7
|8
|AGWSR
|15-23
|8
|9
|Saint Ansgar
|20-6
|9
|10
|Don Bosco
|20-16
|12
|11
|Council Bluffs St. Albert
|19-14
|11
|12
|Edgewood-Colesburg
|26-13
|14
|13
|Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|19-18
|13
|14
|Sidney
|19-10
|NR
|15
|River Valley
|22-6
|15
Dropped out: Remsen-St. Mary’s (10)
Class 2A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Dike-New Hartford
|44-0
|1
|2
|Hinton
|27-1
|2
|3
|Grundy Center
|34-7
|3
|4
|Denver
|31-10
|4
|5
|Sumner-Fredericksburg
|25-13
|6
|6
|Kuemper Catholic
|31-6
|7
|7
|Treynor
|30-4
|5
|8
|Aplington-Parkersburg
|31-8
|8
|9
|Ridge View
|32-8
|9
|10
|Wapsie Valley
|26-18
|11
|11
|Beckman Catholic
|30-7
|12
|12
|South Hardin
|33-8
|10
|13
|West Burlington
|36-5
|14
|14
|Iowa City Regina
|26-10
|13
|15
|Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|23-7
|15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Mount Vernon
|30-4
|2
|2
|Cherokee
|26-6
|5
|3
|Western Christian
|26-13
|1
|4
|Davenport Assumption
|24-7
|4
|5
|Des Moines Christian
|34-7
|3
|6
|New Hampton
|29-5
|6
|7
|Center Point-Urbana
|24-9
|9
|8
|Union
|35-11
|7
|9
|Dubuque Wahlert
|15-12
|12
|10
|West Delaware
|24-14
|10
|11
|West Liberty
|31-11
|14
|12
|Mid-Prairie
|29-10
|8
|13
|Solon
|20-14
|11
|14
|Monticello
|22-9
|NR
|15
|MOC-Floyd Valley
|17-11
|15
Dropped Out: Anamosa (13)
Class 4A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Clear Creek-Amana
|43-0
|1
|2
|Indianola
|34-4
|2
|3
|Cedar Rapids Xavier
|22-6
|4
|4
|North Scott
|24-4
|5
|5
|ADM
|25-3
|3
|6
|Lewis Central
|29-2
|6
|7
|Marion
|24-12
|7
|8
|North Polk
|28-9
|8
|9
|Nevada
|24-13
|12
|10
|Norwalk
|24-14
|9
|11
|Glenwood
|29-10
|14
|12
|Bishop Heelan
|27-14
|10
|13
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|19-12
|13
|14
|Ballard
|21-8
|11
|15
|Carlisle
|23-7
|NR
Dropped Out: Charles City (15)
Class 5A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Dowling Catholic
|28-7
|1
|2
|Ankeny Centennial
|28-6
|2
|3
|Waukee Northwest
|22-9
|3
|4
|Pleasant Valley
|25-5
|5
|5
|Johnston
|30-6
|7
|6
|Cedar Falls
|32-6
|4
|7
|Ankeny
|22-14
|8
|8
|West Des Moines Valley
|17-15
|6
|9
|Waukee
|12-19
|11
|10
|Dubuque Senior
|24-11
|9
|11
|Iowa City High
|22-9
|12
|12
|Sioux City East
|22-11
|13
|13
|Dubuque Hempstead
|19-14
|14
|14
|Iowa City Liberty
|18-21
|10
|15
|Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
|21-19
|15
Dropped Out: None