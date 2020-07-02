Breaking News
IGHSAU softball rankings update 7/2/20

The latest IGHSAU Softball rankings are out.

Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Collins-Maxwell 12-1 1
2 Newell-Fonda 11-1 2
3 Clarksville 9-0 3
4 Lynnville-Sully 11-1 6
5 Akron-Westfield 12-0 8
6 Algona Bishop Garrigan 9-2 4
7 Wayne 9-3 5
8 Lisbon 10-1 10
9 AGWSR 8-2 9
10 Mason City Newman Catholic 11-1 11
11 Exira-EHK 9-0 13
12 Twin Cedars 12-3 14
13 Central City 6-3 15
14 Winfield-Mount Union 6-2 12
15 Martensdale-St. Marys 10-4 NR
Dropped Out: LeMars Gehlen Catholic (7)

Class 2A
School Record LW
1 North Linn 16-0 1
2 Louisa-Muscatine 11-1 2
3 Ogden 11-2 3
4 Northeast 9-2 7
5 West Monona 12-1 9
6 Mount Ayr 7-2 5
7 Central Springs 10-3 6
8 Jesup 7-2 4
9 West Lyon 7-2 8
10 Earlham 12-3 10
11 Interstate-35 4-3 13
12 Sioux Central 8-3 NR
13 Emmetsburg 7-2 NR
14 North Union 6-2 NR
15 Columbus Catholic 5-2 15
Dropped Out: West Sioux (11), Wilton (12), Underwood (14)

Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Davenport Assumption 11-0 1
2 Humboldt 12-1 2
3 Albia 10-0 3
4 Mount Vernon 12-2 5
5 Williamsburg 13-3 4
6 Algona 10-0 6
7 West Liberty 8-1 7
8 North Polk 8-1 8
9 Anamosa 7-1 9
10 Spirit Lake 8-2 10
11 Atlantic 10-1 11
12 Crestwood 7-0 12
13 Solon 14-6 14
14 West Burlington/Notre Dame 6-2 13
15 Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-3 15
Dropped Out: None

Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Carlisle 12-3 1
2 North Scott 9-4 2
3 ADM 8-2 5
4 West Delaware 14-4 6
5 Dallas Center-Grimes 12-5 3
6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11-1 4
7 Charles City 8-2 7
8 Oskaloosa 10-4 8
9 Fairfield 12-1 10
10 Norwalk 11-4 14
11 Bondurant-Farrar 10-3 13
12 Winterset 7-5 9
13 Harlan 11-2 11
14 Clear Creek-Amana 9-5 15
15 Western Dubuque 7-3 12
Dropped Out: None

Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Fort Dodge 17-31
2 Waukee 16-0 2
3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 11-1 3
4 Iowa City High 12-2 4
5 Ankeny Centennial 14-4 11
6 West Des Moines Valley 13-3 6
7 Johnston 10-6 5
8 Dubuque Hemsptead 10-2 8
9 Indianola 12-2 7
10 Ottumwa 10-5 10
11 Pleasant Valley 8-5 9
12 Muscatine 11-1 12
13 Bettendorf 9-3 13
14 Iowa City Liberty 9-7 NR
15 Ankeny 10-8 15
Dropped Out: Southeast Polk (14)

