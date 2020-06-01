IGHSAU softball preseason polls

Class 5A

1. Fort Dodge 35-7

2. Iowa City High 36-8

3. Johnston 35-10

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37-4

5. Ottumwa 33-9

6. Waukee 40-4

7. West Des Moines Valley 32-10

8. Pleasant Valley 27-13

9. Indianola 34-5

10. Dubuque Hempstead 32-8

11. Ankeny Centennial 26-12

12. Muscatine 31-8

13. Cedar Rapids Prairie 29-12

14. Southeast Polk 24-17

15. Bettendorf 22-15

Class 4A

1. Carlisle 38-3

2. North Scott 28-15

3. Ballard 26-10

4. Oskaloosa 25-16

5. Adel ADM 28-7

6. Charles City 37-4

7. Dallas Center-Grimes 25-15

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-7

9. West Delaware 31-12

10. Decorah 18-12

11. Fairfield 22-19

12. Washington 22-15

13. Winterset 19-15

14. Webster City 21-7

15. DeWitt Central 18-5

Class 3A

1. Davenport Assumption 41-2

2. Humboldt 28-3

3. Williamsburg 31-12

4. Anamosa 31-5

5. Mount Vernon 27-13

6. Albia 27-6

7. Spirit Lake 22-7

8. West Liberty 30-6

9. North Polk 22-11

10. Algona 18-11

11. Eddyville EBF 24-11

12. Atlantic 27-9

13. West Burlington 25-12

14. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 22-9

15. Sioux City Heelan 16-14

Class 2A

1. North Linn 42-4

2. Louisa-Muscatine 35-5

3. Mount Ayr 27-3

4. Ogden 26-8

5. West Sioux 24-8

6. Jesup 30-10

7. Central Springs 28-9

8. West Monona 30-6

9. Earlham 29-9

10. Dyersville Beckman 30-14

11. Emmetsburg 23-10

12. Interstate 35 18-11

13. Northeast 20-14

14. Pleasantville 25-12

15. West Lyon 20-8

Class 1A

1. Collins-Maxwell 28-1

2. Newell-Fonda 38-7

3. Clarksville 33-2

4. Wayne 24-9

5. Algona Garrigan 29-8

6. Lynnville-Sully 27-9

7. Mason City Newman 21-14

8. North Mahaska 18-10

9. Ackley AGWSR 20-7

10. Central City 31-11

11. Le Mars Gehlen 21-13

12. Akron-Westfield 21-13

13. Grand View Christian 20-10

14. Lisbon 34-7

15. Lenox 26-7

