IGHSAU softball preseason polls

Class 5A
1. Fort Dodge 35-7
2. Iowa City High 36-8
3. Johnston 35-10
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37-4
5. Ottumwa 33-9
6. Waukee 40-4
7. West Des Moines Valley 32-10
8. Pleasant Valley 27-13
9. Indianola 34-5
10. Dubuque Hempstead 32-8
11. Ankeny Centennial 26-12
12. Muscatine 31-8
13. Cedar Rapids Prairie 29-12
14. Southeast Polk 24-17
15. Bettendorf 22-15
Class 4A
1. Carlisle 38-3
2. North Scott 28-15
3. Ballard 26-10
4. Oskaloosa 25-16
5. Adel ADM 28-7
6. Charles City 37-4
7. Dallas Center-Grimes 25-15
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-7
9. West Delaware 31-12
10. Decorah 18-12
11. Fairfield 22-19
12. Washington 22-15
13. Winterset 19-15
14. Webster City 21-7
15. DeWitt Central 18-5
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption 41-2
2. Humboldt 28-3
3. Williamsburg 31-12
4. Anamosa 31-5
5. Mount Vernon 27-13
6. Albia 27-6
7. Spirit Lake 22-7
8. West Liberty 30-6
9. North Polk 22-11
10. Algona 18-11
11. Eddyville EBF 24-11
12. Atlantic 27-9
13. West Burlington 25-12
14. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 22-9
15. Sioux City Heelan 16-14
Class 2A
1. North Linn 42-4
2. Louisa-Muscatine 35-5
3. Mount Ayr 27-3
4. Ogden 26-8
5. West Sioux 24-8
6. Jesup 30-10
7. Central Springs 28-9
8. West Monona 30-6
9. Earlham 29-9
10. Dyersville Beckman 30-14
11. Emmetsburg 23-10
12. Interstate 35 18-11
13. Northeast 20-14
14. Pleasantville 25-12
15. West Lyon 20-8
Class 1A
1. Collins-Maxwell 28-1
2. Newell-Fonda 38-7
3. Clarksville 33-2
4. Wayne 24-9
5. Algona Garrigan 29-8
6. Lynnville-Sully 27-9
7. Mason City Newman 21-14
8. North Mahaska 18-10
9. Ackley AGWSR 20-7
10. Central City 31-11
11. Le Mars Gehlen 21-13
12. Akron-Westfield 21-13
13. Grand View Christian 20-10
14. Lisbon 34-7
15. Lenox 26-7