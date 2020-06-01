IGHSAU softball preseason polls

Sioux City, IA (June 1, 2020) – The Sioux City Explorers have announced today the signing of RHP Kent Hasler to a 2020 American Association Contract. The 2020 season will be Hasler’s third in professional baseball and first with the Explorers.

Hasler has spent the first two seasons of his professional career in the Frontier League with the Lake Erie Crushers. Last season, Hasler appeared in a team second most, 38 games, holding down an ERA of 2.01 over 67 innings of work as he was asked to pitch multiple innings in 22 games. He showcased an electric arm pacing his own bullpen in strikeouts with 89 for a K/9 of 12.0 and helping lead the Crushers to the postseason.