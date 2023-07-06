SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached is the final Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union (IGHSAU) poll for Classes 3A, 4A, and 5A:

CLASS 3A

  1. Williamsburg (30-9)
  2. Davenport Assumption (29-6)
  3. Dubuque Wahlert (28-8)
  4. Davis County (21-4)
  5. Estherville-Lincoln Central (28-3)
  6. Benton Community (25-14)
  7. Mount Vernon (25-10)
  8. Saydel (20-6)
  9. Chariton (19-5)
  10. West Lyon (25-2)
  11. Solon (22-13)
  12. Albia (18-8)
  13. Greene County (20-6)
  14. Washington (23-12)
  15. Sumner-Fredericksburg (25-6)

CLASS 4A

  1. North Polk (28-4)
  2. Carlisle (28-6)
  3. Fort Dodge (29-9)
  4. Norwalk (29-9)
  5. Dallas Center-Grimes (28-10)
  6. Indianola (26-11)
  7. Cedar Rapids Xavier (27-12)
  8. Western Dubuque (27-9)
  9. ADM (22-12)
  10. Winterset (23-12)
  11. North Scott (23-10)
  12. Burlington (19-8)
  13. Maquoketa (25-9)
  14. Clear Creek-Amana (18-16)
  15. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (33-6)

CLASS 5A

  1. Ankeny Centennial (31-5)
  2. Ankeny (29-6)
  3. Waukee Northwest (29-11)
  4. Southeast Polk (29-9)
  5. West Des Moines Valley (32-8)
  6. Pleasant Valley (28-9)
  7. Muscatine (29-5)
  8. Bettendorf (25-10)
  9. Linn-Mar (23-11)
  10. Johnston (25-13)
  11. Dubuque Hempstead (29-10)
  12. Iowa City Liberty (22-13)
  13. Dubuque Senior (25-14)
  14. Waukee (16-22)
  15. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (21-16)