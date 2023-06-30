SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Below are the final Class 1A and 2A Rankings of the 2023 season compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU):
Class 1A
1. Martensdale-St. Marys 22-4
2. North Linn 32-5
3. Southeast Warren 22-6
4. Newell-Fonda 26-7
5. Wayne 18-8
6. Remsen St. Mary’s 21-1
7. Clarksville 25-1
8. Sigourney 22-4
9. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 20-11
10. Logan-Magnolia 20-3
11. Earlham 28-7
12. Twin Cedars 18-5
13. Mason City Newman Catholic 26-7
14. Griswold 24-3
15. Exira-EHK 20-3
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
1. Iowa City Regina (24-7)
2. Van Meter (30-5)
3. Central Springs (22-5)
4. Lisbon (29-7)
5. Interstate 35 (21-12)
6. West Monona (25-5)
7. Cascade (26-9)
8. Missouri Valley (26-3)
9. Wilton (26-8)
10. North Union (20-6)
11. Sioux Central (23-5)
12. Northeast (19-11)
13. Osage (25-8)
14. Waterloo Columbus Catholic (24-11)
15. Wapsie Valley (21-7)
Dropped Out: Louisa-Muscatine (13), Ridge View (15)