SIOUX CITY, IOWA –
Class 1A
1. Holy Trinity Catholic
2. North Tama
3. Springville
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
5. Dunkerton
6. Ankeny Christian
7. LeMars Gehlen Catholic
8. Burlington Notre Dame
9. Sidney
10. Janesville
11. AGWSR
12. Stanton
13. Tripoli
14. Tri-Center
15. Winfield-Mount Union
Class 2A
1. Dike-New Hartford
2. Western Christian
3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
4. West Burlington
5. Lisbon
6. Sumner-Fredericksburg
7. Missouri Valley
8. Underwood
9. Kuemper Catholic
10. Wapsie Valley
11. Hinton
12. Grundy Center
13. South Central Calhoun
14. Beckman Catholic
15. Denver
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon
2. Des Moines Christian
3. West Liberty
4. Davenport Assumption
5. Sioux Center
6. Unity Christian
7. Sheldon
8. New Hampton
9. Davis County
10. Osage
11. Nevada
12. Atlantic
13. Union
14. Mid-Prairie
15. Benton
Class 4A
1. Marion
2. Bishop Heelan
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier
4. West Delaware
5. Bondurant-Farrar
6. Humboldt
7. Clear Creek-Amana
8. Waverly-Shell Rock
9. Decorah
10. North Scott
11. Lewis Central
12. Western Dubuque
13. Knoxville
14. Indianola
15. North Polk
Class 5A
1. Iowa City Liberty
2. Cedar Falls
3. Pleasant Valley
4 . Johnston
5 . Ankeny
6. Waukee Northwest
7. Urbandale
8. Bettendorf
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie
10. Dowling Catholic
11. Ankeny Centennial
12. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
13. Sioux City North
14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
15. Iowa City High