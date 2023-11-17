SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The IGHSAU released its preseason rankings for the 2023-24 girls basketball season, featuring 15 Siouxland squads cracking the top-15 in Classes 1A through 5A:

Class 1A

No.School2022-23 Record
1North Linn23-2
2Newell-Fonda24-3
3Martensdale-St. Marys21-5
4Remsen St. Mary’s24-2
5Woodbine23-3
6Riceville23-2
7Council Bluffs St. Albert17-7
8East Buchanan15-7
9Earlham18-5
10Algona Bishop Garrigan26-1
11Calamus-Wheatland19-6
12Marquette Catholic15-8
13Coon Rapids-Bayard16-8
14Kingsley-Pierson18-5
15Exira-EHK19-5

Class 2A

No.School2022-23 Record
1Dike-New Hartford26-1
2Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont24-1
3Panorama22-3
4Iowa City Regina21-5
5Nodaway Valley18-5
6Westwood21-2
7North Mahaska20-4
8Treynor21-3
9Aplington-Parkersburg20-5
10Central Lyon24-1
11Hinton20-4
12Sioux Central17-7
13MVAOCOU15-8
14Kuemper Catholic13-9
15 Hudson16-8

Class 3A

No.School2022-23 Record
1Estherville-Lincoln Central24-1
2Solon23-3
3Benton Community23-4
4Des Moines Christian21-4
5Dubuque Wahlert Catholic18-7
6Mount Vernon16-8
7Clear Lake21-3
8Harlan14-8
9Monticello18-6
10Algona17-7
11Forest City14-10
12Center Point-Urbana13-10
13Clarke16-7
14Unity Christian18-6
15Spirit Lake11-12

Class 4A

No.School2022-23 Record
1Dallas Center-Grimes23-3
2Clear Creek-Amana18-5
3Ballard19-4
4Mason City14-7
5North Polk23-3
6Waverly-Shell Rock16-7
7Bishop Heelan23-3
8Humboldt15-8
9Carlisle15-8
10Le Mars13-10
11Central DeWitt14-8
12Xavier16-8
13Decorah21-3
14Maquoketa13-10
15Western Dubuque5-19

 Class 5A

No.School2022-23 Record
1Johnston24-2
2Pleasant Valley26-0
3Dowling Catholic20-5
4Davenport North21-3
5Ankeny Centennial18-7
6Cedar Falls15-7
7West Des Moines Valley15-9
8Waukee11-12
9Sioux City East17-5
10Waukee Northwest8-13
11Southeast Polk15-8
12Cedar Rapids Prairie10-12
13Ankeny 12-11
14Waterloo West22-2
15Sioux City West11-13