SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The IGHSAU released its preseason rankings for the 2023-24 girls basketball season, featuring 15 Siouxland squads cracking the top-15 in Classes 1A through 5A:
Class 1A
|No.
|School
|2022-23 Record
|1
|North Linn
|23-2
|2
|Newell-Fonda
|24-3
|3
|Martensdale-St. Marys
|21-5
|4
|Remsen St. Mary’s
|24-2
|5
|Woodbine
|23-3
|6
|Riceville
|23-2
|7
|Council Bluffs St. Albert
|17-7
|8
|East Buchanan
|15-7
|9
|Earlham
|18-5
|10
|Algona Bishop Garrigan
|26-1
|11
|Calamus-Wheatland
|19-6
|12
|Marquette Catholic
|15-8
|13
|Coon Rapids-Bayard
|16-8
|14
|Kingsley-Pierson
|18-5
|15
|Exira-EHK
|19-5
Class 2A
|No.
|School
|2022-23 Record
|1
|Dike-New Hartford
|26-1
|2
|Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|24-1
|3
|Panorama
|22-3
|4
|Iowa City Regina
|21-5
|5
|Nodaway Valley
|18-5
|6
|Westwood
|21-2
|7
|North Mahaska
|20-4
|8
|Treynor
|21-3
|9
|Aplington-Parkersburg
|20-5
|10
|Central Lyon
|24-1
|11
|Hinton
|20-4
|12
|Sioux Central
|17-7
|13
|MVAOCOU
|15-8
|14
|Kuemper Catholic
|13-9
|15
|Hudson
|16-8
Class 3A
|No.
|School
|2022-23 Record
|1
|Estherville-Lincoln Central
|24-1
|2
|Solon
|23-3
|3
|Benton Community
|23-4
|4
|Des Moines Christian
|21-4
|5
|Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
|18-7
|6
|Mount Vernon
|16-8
|7
|Clear Lake
|21-3
|8
|Harlan
|14-8
|9
|Monticello
|18-6
|10
|Algona
|17-7
|11
|Forest City
|14-10
|12
|Center Point-Urbana
|13-10
|13
|Clarke
|16-7
|14
|Unity Christian
|18-6
|15
|Spirit Lake
|11-12
Class 4A
|No.
|School
|2022-23 Record
|1
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|23-3
|2
|Clear Creek-Amana
|18-5
|3
|Ballard
|19-4
|4
|Mason City
|14-7
|5
|North Polk
|23-3
|6
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|16-7
|7
|Bishop Heelan
|23-3
|8
|Humboldt
|15-8
|9
|Carlisle
|15-8
|10
|Le Mars
|13-10
|11
|Central DeWitt
|14-8
|12
|Xavier
|16-8
|13
|Decorah
|21-3
|14
|Maquoketa
|13-10
|15
|Western Dubuque
|5-19
Class 5A
|No.
|School
|2022-23 Record
|1
|Johnston
|24-2
|2
|Pleasant Valley
|26-0
|3
|Dowling Catholic
|20-5
|4
|Davenport North
|21-3
|5
|Ankeny Centennial
|18-7
|6
|Cedar Falls
|15-7
|7
|West Des Moines Valley
|15-9
|8
|Waukee
|11-12
|9
|Sioux City East
|17-5
|10
|Waukee Northwest
|8-13
|11
|Southeast Polk
|15-8
|12
|Cedar Rapids Prairie
|10-12
|13
|Ankeny
|12-11
|14
|Waterloo West
|22-2
|15
|Sioux City West
|11-13