IGHSAU high school basketball rankings (2-4-21)

2020-21 10th Iowa Girls High School High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, February 4, 2021
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Bishop Garrigan 18-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 17-1 2
3 Kingsley-Pierson 19-0 3
4 St. Ansgar 16-1 4
5 Exira-EHK 17-0 5
6 MMCRU 15-2 6
7 Montezuma 18-1 8
8 Springville 15-3 9
9 Winfield-Mount Union 16-0 10
10 Burlington Notre Dame 14-1 11
11 Lenox 15-2 12
12 Baxter 15-1 NR
13 Collins-Maxwell 17-1 7
14 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 15-3 NR
15 Sigourney 16-3 NR
Dropped Out: North Mahaska (13), Westwood (14), Paton-Churdan (15)
Class 2A
1 Maquoketa Valley 18-0 1
2 Dike-New Hartford 16-0 2
3 West Branch 13-1 3
4 Nodaway Valley 19-0 4
5 North Linn 14-2 5
6 Bellevue 16-1 6
7 Grundy Center 13-2 7
8 Central Lyon 16-2 8
9 Treynor 16-3 10
10 Denver 13-4 12
11 Cascade 15-4 13
12 Sibley-Ocheyedan 15-3 14
13 Underwood 16-2 11
14 West Hancock 17-4 9
15 Ridge View 12-5 NR
Dropped Out: Van Buren County (15)
Class 3A
1 Cherokee 17-0 1
2 Clear Lake 15-1 3
3 Unity Christian 16-2 4
4 Osage 15-1 5
5 West Lyon 17-1 6
6 West Burlington 17-1 8
7 Des Moines Christian 15-3 2
8 Center Point-Urbana 13-4 13
9 Roland-Story 12-4 9
10 Estherville-Lincoln Central 16-4 10
11 West Liberty 10-5 7
12 Solon 13-5 11
13 Vinton-Shellsburg 15-3 12
14 Waukon 14-3 15
15 Bishop Heelan 13-4 NR
Dropped Out: Panorama (14)
Class 4A
1 Glenwood 14-3 1
2 Ballard 16-0 2
3 Dallas Center-Grimes 14-2 3
4 Central DeWitt 13-1 5
5 North Scott 11-1 6
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 16-2 7
7 Bondurant-Farrar 11-4 8
8 Denison-Schleswig 14-2 9
9 Gilbert 12-4 4
10 Harlan 13-5 11
11 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-5 12
12 Winterset 11-6 NR
13 North Polk 10-7 13
14 Creston 11-5 9
15 Clear Creek-Amana 13-3 NR
Dropped Out: Spencer (14), Boone (15)
Class 5A
1 Johnston 11-0 1
2 Waukee 5-1 2
3 Waterloo West 13-1 3
4 Southeast Polk 11-2 4
5 Ankeny Centennial 10-2 5
6 Iowa City West 7-3 6
7 Cedar Rapids Washington 12-1 7
8 Cedar Falls 13-3 8
9 Dowling Catholic 8-4 9
10 West Des Moines Valley 7-5 10
11 Des Moines Roosevelt 6-1 11
12 Iowa City High 7-4 12
13 Davenport North 6-1 14
14 Sioux City East 15-2 NR
15 Indianola 14-4 15
Dropped Out: Ankeny (12)