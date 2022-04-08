DES MOINES, IOWA – The inaugural season of Iowa girls high school wrestling now has a state tournament home and some season guidelines when the sport begins in the 2022-23 school year.

The IGHSAU Board of Directors unanimously passed season regulations and named Coralville’s Xtream Arena as the home of the Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament beginning in 2023.

“These are important steps for the first year of girls wrestling,” said IGHSAU wrestling administrator Erin Kirtley. “I commend the hard work that our wrestling advisory committee did to help set up our inaugural season. There are still items that need to be addressed, but it is exciting to have building blocks established.”

The 2022-23 girls wrestling season will begin with the first practice taking place on Monday, October 31st (Week 18). Competition begins on Monday, Nov. 14. Varsity wrestling team are allowed 15 competition dates. To give wrestlers the opportunity to practice with and against other girls, there will be unlimited scrimmages for the 2022-23 season. There will be one class for wrestling in 2022-23.

The IGHSAU adopted the 14 weight classes recommended by the National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS) for the 2022-23 season. Those weight classes are: 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170, 190, 235.

The State Wrestling Tournament will tentatively take place February 2-3 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. Xtream Arena, which is also the new home to the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament, has hosted the last two Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWOCA) Girls State Wrestling Tournaments.

“We are thrilled that the state wrestling tournament will be at Xtream Arena,” said Kirtley. “The Xtream Arena staff have many of the resources we need already in place and have experience hosting this event.” Final details on the state qualifying tournaments and the state tournament will be released later this spring.