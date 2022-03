Veterans Voices at 10:00 p.m.

KCAU 9 Weather at 10:00 p.m.

Tubing season ends at Cone Park 10:00 p.m.

Foster families in Siouxland at 10:00 p.m.

Planning the LEC’s future at 10:00 p.m.

Siouxland school bonds at 10:00 p.m.