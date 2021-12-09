SIOUX CITY, IOWA –

IGHSAU GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS (WEEK THREE)

CLASS 1A

  1. Newell-Fonda 4-0
    2. Bishop Garrigan 3-2
    3. Exira-EHK 3-0
    4. Springville 6-0
    5. North Linn 5-1
    6. MMCRU 2-0
    7. Burlington Notre Dame 5-0
    8. North Mahaska 3-1
    9. Storm Lake St. Mary’s 2-0
    10. Montezuma 5-0
    11. East Buchanan 4-0
    12. Stanton 3-0
    13. Central Elkader 5-1
    14. Westwood 4-1
    15. Woodbine 4-0

CLASS 2A

  1. Dike-New Hartford 4-0
    2. Grundy Center 3-0
    3. Denver 5-1
    4. Central Lyon 3-1
    5. Panorama 4-0
    6. Cascade 4-0
    7. Sibley-Ocheyedan 4-1
    8. West Hancock 3-1
    9. South Central Calhoun 5-0
    10. Nodaway Valley 3-2
    11. Treynor 3-1
    12. North Union 3-0
    13. Jesup 3-1
    14. Aplington-Parkersburg 3-1
    15. Hinton 4-0

CLASS 3A

  1. Unity Christian 4-1
    2. West Lyon 5-0
    3. Ballard 4-1
    4. Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-0
    5. Center Point-Urbana 5-0
    6. Cherokee 3-1
    7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0
    8. Clear Lake 2-1
    9. West Liberty 3-1
    10. West Marshall 5-0
    11. Vinton-Shellsburg 5-0
    12. Roland-Story 2-1
    13. Davenport Assumption 3-2
    14. Shenandoah 4-1
    15. Harlan 3-1

CLASS 4A

  1. Glenwood 3-1
    2. Bishop Heelan 5-0
    3. Central DeWitt 2-1
    4. North Scott 4-0
    5. Indianola 3-1
    6. North Polk 5-1
    7. Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1
    8. Winterset 4-0
    9. Grinnell 3-0
    10. Waverly-Shell Rock 3-1
    11. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-2
    12. Spencer 5-1
    13. Solon 3-3
    14. Mason City 2-2
    15. Lewis Central 3-2

CLASS 5A

  1. Johnston 5-0
    2. Waterloo West 3-0
    3. Iowa City High 2-0
    4. Iowa City West 3-0
    5. Ankeny Centennial 5-0
    6. Southeast Polk 4-1
    7. Dowling Catholic 6-0
    8. Des Moines Roosevelt 2-2
    9. Cedar Falls 2-1
    10. Cedar Rapids Washington 4-1
    11. West Des Moines Valley 3-1
    12. Waukee Northwest 3-2
    13. Pleasant Valley 2-1
    14. Iowa City Liberty 4-1
    15. Linn-Mar 3-1