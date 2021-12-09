SIOUX CITY, IOWA –
IGHSAU GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS (WEEK THREE)
CLASS 1A
- Newell-Fonda 4-0
2. Bishop Garrigan 3-2
3. Exira-EHK 3-0
4. Springville 6-0
5. North Linn 5-1
6. MMCRU 2-0
7. Burlington Notre Dame 5-0
8. North Mahaska 3-1
9. Storm Lake St. Mary’s 2-0
10. Montezuma 5-0
11. East Buchanan 4-0
12. Stanton 3-0
13. Central Elkader 5-1
14. Westwood 4-1
15. Woodbine 4-0
CLASS 2A
- Dike-New Hartford 4-0
2. Grundy Center 3-0
3. Denver 5-1
4. Central Lyon 3-1
5. Panorama 4-0
6. Cascade 4-0
7. Sibley-Ocheyedan 4-1
8. West Hancock 3-1
9. South Central Calhoun 5-0
10. Nodaway Valley 3-2
11. Treynor 3-1
12. North Union 3-0
13. Jesup 3-1
14. Aplington-Parkersburg 3-1
15. Hinton 4-0
CLASS 3A
- Unity Christian 4-1
2. West Lyon 5-0
3. Ballard 4-1
4. Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-0
5. Center Point-Urbana 5-0
6. Cherokee 3-1
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0
8. Clear Lake 2-1
9. West Liberty 3-1
10. West Marshall 5-0
11. Vinton-Shellsburg 5-0
12. Roland-Story 2-1
13. Davenport Assumption 3-2
14. Shenandoah 4-1
15. Harlan 3-1
CLASS 4A
- Glenwood 3-1
2. Bishop Heelan 5-0
3. Central DeWitt 2-1
4. North Scott 4-0
5. Indianola 3-1
6. North Polk 5-1
7. Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1
8. Winterset 4-0
9. Grinnell 3-0
10. Waverly-Shell Rock 3-1
11. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-2
12. Spencer 5-1
13. Solon 3-3
14. Mason City 2-2
15. Lewis Central 3-2
CLASS 5A
- Johnston 5-0
2. Waterloo West 3-0
3. Iowa City High 2-0
4. Iowa City West 3-0
5. Ankeny Centennial 5-0
6. Southeast Polk 4-1
7. Dowling Catholic 6-0
8. Des Moines Roosevelt 2-2
9. Cedar Falls 2-1
10. Cedar Rapids Washington 4-1
11. West Des Moines Valley 3-1
12. Waukee Northwest 3-2
13. Pleasant Valley 2-1
14. Iowa City Liberty 4-1
15. Linn-Mar 3-1