2021-22 FIFTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, December 23, 2021
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 8-1 1
2 Bishop Garrigan 7-3 2
3 Exira-EHK 6-0 3
4 Springville 11-0 4
5 North Linn 9-1 5
6 MMCRU 6-0 6
7 Burlington Notre Dame 8-0 7
8 North Mahaska 8-1 8
9 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 6-0 9
10 East Buchanan 7-1 10
11 Martensdale St. Mary’s 10-0 NR
12 Stanton 7-0 12
13 Westwood 8-1 14
14 Montezuma 7-2 11
15 Woodbine 6-0 15
Dropped Out: Central Elkader (13)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 8-1 1
2 Denver 9-1 3
3 Central Lyon 7-1 4
4 Panorama 9-0 5
5 Grundy Center 7-1 2
6 Treynor 9-1 11
7 Sibley-Ocheyedan 7-2 6
8 West Hancock 6-2 7
9 West Branch 6-1 9
10 Cascade 8-1 12
11 Aplington-Parkersburg 7-1 13
12 South Central Calhoun 8-1 8
13 Mediapolis 8-0 15
14 Iowa City Regina 7-2 NR
15 Jesup 6-2 NR
Dropped Out: Nodaway Valley (10), North Union (14)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Unity Christian 8-1 1
2 West Lyon 8-0 2
3 Ballard 9-1 3
4 Estherville-Lincoln Central 10-0 4
5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-0 6
6 Center Point-Urbana 9-1 5
7 Clear Lake 5-1 7
8 Cherokee 7-2 10
9 West Liberty 6-2 8
10 Davenport Assumption 6-3 13
11 Roland-Story 6-2 11
12 Vinton-Shellsburg 7-3 12
13 West Marshall 8-1 9
14 West Burlington 7-1 NR
15 Forest City 7-1 NR
Dropped Out: Pocahontas Area (14), Hampton-Dumont-CAL (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Glenwood 7-1 1
2 Bishop Heelan 8-0 2
3 North Polk 9-1 5
4 Grinnell 7-0 6
5 Waverly-Shell Rock 7-1 7
6 Dallas Center-Grimes 6-3 8
7 Indianola 6-2 4
8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-2 10
9 Central DeWitt 6-2 3
10 Spencer 7-2 11
11 Pella 6-2 14
12 North Scott 6-3 9
13 Benton Community 7-2 15
14 Winterset 6-2 13
15 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2 NR
Dropped Out: Carlisle (12)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Johnston 10-0 1
2 Iowa City High 7-0 2
3 Waterloo West 7-1 3
4 Dowling Catholic 9-0 6
5 Iowa City West 6-1 4
6 Des Moines Roosevelt 5-2 8
7 Ankeny Centennial 6-2 5
8 Southeast Polk 5-3 7
9 Ankeny 6-2 15
10 West Des Moines Valley 7-2 12
11 Waukee Nothwest 6-3 10
12 Cedar Falls 6-2 9
13 Pleasant Valley 7-1 13
14 Cedar Rapids Washington 6-3 11
15 Sioux City East 6-3 NR
Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (14)