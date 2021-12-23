2021-22 FIFTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, December 23, 2021

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Newell-Fonda 8-1 1

2 Bishop Garrigan 7-3 2

3 Exira-EHK 6-0 3

4 Springville 11-0 4

5 North Linn 9-1 5

6 MMCRU 6-0 6

7 Burlington Notre Dame 8-0 7

8 North Mahaska 8-1 8

9 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 6-0 9

10 East Buchanan 7-1 10

11 Martensdale St. Mary’s 10-0 NR

12 Stanton 7-0 12

13 Westwood 8-1 14

14 Montezuma 7-2 11

15 Woodbine 6-0 15

Dropped Out: Central Elkader (13)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 8-1 1

2 Denver 9-1 3

3 Central Lyon 7-1 4

4 Panorama 9-0 5

5 Grundy Center 7-1 2

6 Treynor 9-1 11

7 Sibley-Ocheyedan 7-2 6

8 West Hancock 6-2 7

9 West Branch 6-1 9

10 Cascade 8-1 12

11 Aplington-Parkersburg 7-1 13

12 South Central Calhoun 8-1 8

13 Mediapolis 8-0 15

14 Iowa City Regina 7-2 NR

15 Jesup 6-2 NR

Dropped Out: Nodaway Valley (10), North Union (14)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Unity Christian 8-1 1

2 West Lyon 8-0 2

3 Ballard 9-1 3

4 Estherville-Lincoln Central 10-0 4

5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-0 6

6 Center Point-Urbana 9-1 5

7 Clear Lake 5-1 7

8 Cherokee 7-2 10

9 West Liberty 6-2 8

10 Davenport Assumption 6-3 13

11 Roland-Story 6-2 11

12 Vinton-Shellsburg 7-3 12

13 West Marshall 8-1 9

14 West Burlington 7-1 NR

15 Forest City 7-1 NR

Dropped Out: Pocahontas Area (14), Hampton-Dumont-CAL (15)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Glenwood 7-1 1

2 Bishop Heelan 8-0 2

3 North Polk 9-1 5

4 Grinnell 7-0 6

5 Waverly-Shell Rock 7-1 7

6 Dallas Center-Grimes 6-3 8

7 Indianola 6-2 4

8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-2 10

9 Central DeWitt 6-2 3

10 Spencer 7-2 11

11 Pella 6-2 14

12 North Scott 6-3 9

13 Benton Community 7-2 15

14 Winterset 6-2 13

15 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2 NR

Dropped Out: Carlisle (12)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Johnston 10-0 1

2 Iowa City High 7-0 2

3 Waterloo West 7-1 3

4 Dowling Catholic 9-0 6

5 Iowa City West 6-1 4

6 Des Moines Roosevelt 5-2 8

7 Ankeny Centennial 6-2 5

8 Southeast Polk 5-3 7

9 Ankeny 6-2 15

10 West Des Moines Valley 7-2 12

11 Waukee Nothwest 6-3 10

12 Cedar Falls 6-2 9

13 Pleasant Valley 7-1 13

14 Cedar Rapids Washington 6-3 11

15 Sioux City East 6-3 NR

Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (14)