IGHSAU girls basketball preseason rankings

2021 Preseason Iowa Girls Basketball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, Nov. 18

Class 1A

School 20-21 Record

1 Newell-Fonda 26-1

2 Algona Bishop Garrigan 25-2

3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 24-1

4 Springville 21-5

5 North Linn 21-3

6 MMCRU 21-3

7 Burlington Notre Dame 19-2

8 North Mahaska 15-4

9 Westwood 19-5

10 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 19-4

11 St. Ansgar 22-2

12 Maquoketa Valley 25-1

13 Montezuma 23-2

14 Kingsley-Pierson 23-2

15 Stanton 20-3

Class 2A

School 20-21 Record

1 Dike-New Hartford 26-0

2 Nodaway Valley 24-1

3 Grundy Center 19-4

4 Central Lyon 20-3

5 Denver 18-5

6 Panorama 19-5

7 Cascade 15-7

8 Sibley-Ocheyedan 16-6

9 West Hancock 19-6

10 Treynor 20-5

11 Jesup 13-9

12 West Fork 14-8

13 South Central Calhoun 14-9

14 Underwood 19-4

15 North Union 15-7

Class 3A

School 20-21 Record

1 Unity Christian 25-2

2 Ballard 24-1

3 West Lyon 24-2

4 Cherokee 23-1

5 Clear Lake 19-2

6 Estherville-Lincoln Central 18-6

7 Center Point-Urbana 15-7

8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13-9

9 West Liberty 16-6

10 West Marshall 13-8

11 Roland-Story 17-5

12 Des Moines Christian 20-4

13 Davenport Assumption 8-12

14 Vinton-Shellsburg 18-5

15 Nevada 12-10

Class 4A

School 20-21 Record

1 Glenwood 21-4

2 Indianola 18-5

3 Central DeWitt 16-3

4 Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-7

5 Dallas Center-Grimes 21-3

6 Bishop Heelan 17-6

7 North Scott 16-3

8 Solon 17-6

9 Winterset 14-9

10 Grinnell 16-8

11 Mason City 7-13

12 Spencer 15-8

13 Benton Community 15-8

14 North Polk 15-8

15 Waverly-Shell Rock 21-3

Class 5A

School 20-21 Record

1 Johnston 18-2

2 Waterloo West 19-2

3 Cedar Falls 17-4

4 Iowa City High 10-5

5 Southeast Polk 15-4

6 Des Moines Roosevelt 10-2

7 West Des Moines Valley 10-7

8 Iowa City West 14-4

9 Ankeny Centennial 16-3

10 Cedar Rapids Washington 13-4

11 Dowling Catholic 11-7

12 Waukee Northwest 0-0

13 Sioux City East 18-5

14 Pleasant Valley 10-9

15 Bettendorf 10-4