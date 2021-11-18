IGHSAU girls basketball preseason rankings

2021 Preseason Iowa Girls Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, Nov. 18
Class 1A
School 20-21 Record
1 Newell-Fonda 26-1
2 Algona Bishop Garrigan 25-2
3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 24-1
4 Springville 21-5
5 North Linn 21-3
6 MMCRU 21-3
7 Burlington Notre Dame 19-2
8 North Mahaska 15-4
9 Westwood 19-5
10 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 19-4
11 St. Ansgar 22-2
12 Maquoketa Valley 25-1
13 Montezuma 23-2
14 Kingsley-Pierson 23-2
15 Stanton 20-3
Class 2A
School 20-21 Record
1 Dike-New Hartford 26-0
2 Nodaway Valley 24-1
3 Grundy Center 19-4
4 Central Lyon 20-3
5 Denver 18-5
6 Panorama 19-5
7 Cascade 15-7
8 Sibley-Ocheyedan 16-6
9 West Hancock 19-6
10 Treynor 20-5
11 Jesup 13-9
12 West Fork 14-8
13 South Central Calhoun 14-9
14 Underwood 19-4
15 North Union 15-7
Class 3A
School 20-21 Record
1 Unity Christian 25-2
2 Ballard 24-1
3 West Lyon 24-2
4 Cherokee 23-1
5 Clear Lake 19-2
6 Estherville-Lincoln Central 18-6
7 Center Point-Urbana 15-7
8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13-9
9 West Liberty 16-6
10 West Marshall 13-8
11 Roland-Story 17-5
12 Des Moines Christian 20-4
13 Davenport Assumption 8-12
14 Vinton-Shellsburg 18-5
15 Nevada 12-10
Class 4A
School 20-21 Record
1 Glenwood 21-4
2 Indianola 18-5
3 Central DeWitt 16-3
4 Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-7
5 Dallas Center-Grimes 21-3
6 Bishop Heelan 17-6
7 North Scott 16-3
8 Solon 17-6
9 Winterset 14-9
10 Grinnell 16-8
11 Mason City 7-13
12 Spencer 15-8
13 Benton Community 15-8
14 North Polk 15-8
15 Waverly-Shell Rock 21-3
Class 5A
School 20-21 Record
1 Johnston 18-2
2 Waterloo West 19-2
3 Cedar Falls 17-4
4 Iowa City High 10-5
5 Southeast Polk 15-4
6 Des Moines Roosevelt 10-2
7 West Des Moines Valley 10-7
8 Iowa City West 14-4
9 Ankeny Centennial 16-3
10 Cedar Rapids Washington 13-4
11 Dowling Catholic 11-7
12 Waukee Northwest 0-0
13 Sioux City East 18-5
14 Pleasant Valley 10-9
15 Bettendorf 10-4