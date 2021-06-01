IGHSAU 2021 state golf tournament round one results

Class 1A

– Edgewood-Colesburg’s Madeline Streicher and Lynville-Sully’s Greenlee Smock lead the field after one round of play with 77’s (+6).

– Siouxland currently has two golfers in the top ten after one day:

– Tatum Jensen – Central Lyon – 82 (+11) – 5

– Tori Galles – Remsen St. Mary’s – 83 (+12) – 6

Class 2A

– After the first round four golfers are tied for the leaderboard at a 78 (+7).

– Siouxland finished with three players in the top ten after one day:

– Avaree Miller – OABCIG – 79 (+8) – T5

– Laura Beltman – Unity Christian – 84 (+13) – T8

– Kerri Kroeze – Unity Christian – 84 (+13) – T8

Class 3A

– Gilbert’s Eden Lorhbach leads the field with a 76 (+4) after the first day.

– Siouxland’s only golfer in Class 3A, Le Mars Danielle Hurt, finished round one +22 with a 94, good for 26th.

Class 4A

– WDM Valley’s Paige Hoffman sits in first after round one with a 67 (-4)