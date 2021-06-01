IGHSAU 2021 state golf tournament round one results

Class 1A
– Edgewood-Colesburg’s Madeline Streicher and Lynville-Sully’s Greenlee Smock lead the field after one round of play with 77’s (+6).
– Siouxland currently has two golfers in the top ten after one day:
– Tatum Jensen – Central Lyon – 82 (+11) – 5
– Tori Galles – Remsen St. Mary’s – 83 (+12) – 6
Class 2A
– After the first round four golfers are tied for the leaderboard at a 78 (+7).
– Siouxland finished with three players in the top ten after one day:
– Avaree Miller – OABCIG – 79 (+8) – T5
– Laura Beltman – Unity Christian – 84 (+13) – T8
– Kerri Kroeze – Unity Christian – 84 (+13) – T8
Class 3A
– Gilbert’s Eden Lorhbach leads the field with a 76 (+4) after the first day.
– Siouxland’s only golfer in Class 3A, Le Mars Danielle Hurt, finished round one +22 with a 94, good for 26th.
Class 4A
– WDM Valley’s Paige Hoffman sits in first after round one with a 67 (-4)