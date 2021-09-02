IGHSAU 2021 Iowa High School Volleyball rankings

Class 1A

1. Burlington Notre Dame — 8-4

2. Springville — 4-1

3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck — 4-0

4. Gehlen Catholic — 2-1

5. Holy Trinity Catholic — 4-2

6. Lisbon — 4-0

7. North Tama — 4-1

8. New London — 1-3

9. Ankeny Christian — 5-3

10. Newell-Fonda — 2-1

11. MMCRU — 1-0

12. Southeast Warren — 7-1

13. Council Bluffs St. Albert — 3-2

14. Lamoni — 6-0

15. Janesville — 2-2

Dropped Out: Belle Plaine (12) Tripoli (13),



Class 2A

1. Dike-New Hartford 9-0

2. Denver 6-0

3. Wilton 8-0

4. Western Christian 5-4

5. Wapsie Valley 1-3

6. South Hardin 7-0

7. Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-1

8. Osage 2-0

9. Grundy Center 7-0

10. Kuemper Catholic 4-3

11. Boyden-Hull 3-0

12. Beckman Catholic 7-0

13. Lake Mills 3-0

14. Treynor 5-1

15. Missouri Valley 4-1

Dropped Out: Columbus Catholic (14), Starmont (15)



Class 3A

1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0

2. West Delaware 7-1

3. Davenport Assumption 2-0

4. Des Moines Christian 4-0

5. Unity Christian 0-0

6. Sheldon 5-1

7. West Burlington 5-0

8. West Liberty 5-0

9. Mount Vernon 2-0

10. Red Oak 3-3

11. Independence 4-4

12. Union 3-1

13. Sioux Center 2-1

14. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9-0

15. Nevada 1-4

Dropped Out: Roland-Story (14)



Class 4A

1. North Scott 7-3

2. Western Dubuque 2-1

3. Oskaloosa 7-0

4. Marion 3-0

5. Bondurant-Farrar 9-0

6. Waverly-Shell Rock 5-1

7. Glenwood 9-1

8. Xavier 1-1

9. Clear Creek-Amana 5-2

10. North Polk 4-3

11. Norwalk 5-3

12. Lewis Central 0-0

13. Indianola 6-4

14. Pella 6-2

15. Humboldt 5-2

Dropped Out: Clinton (14)



Class 5A

1. Iowa City Liberty 6-1

2. West Des Moines Valley 5-2

3. Ankeny 8-1

4. Pleasant Valley 4-1

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-1

6. Urbandale 8-3

7. Ankeny Centennial 7-3

8. Cedar Falls 5-1

9. Iowa City West 3-2

10. Johnston 4-1

11. Dowling Catholic 4-4

12. Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-2

13. Dubuque Hempstead 6-0

14. Southeast Polk 5-3

15. Dubuque Senior 6-3

Dropped Out: Sioux City East (12), Bettendorf (13), Des Moines Roosevelt (14)