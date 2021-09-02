IGHSAU 2021 Iowa High School Volleyball rankings

Class 1A
1. Burlington Notre Dame — 8-4
2. Springville — 4-1
3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck — 4-0
4. Gehlen Catholic — 2-1
5. Holy Trinity Catholic — 4-2
6. Lisbon — 4-0
7. North Tama — 4-1
8. New London — 1-3
9. Ankeny Christian — 5-3
10. Newell-Fonda — 2-1
11. MMCRU — 1-0
12. Southeast Warren — 7-1
13. Council Bluffs St. Albert — 3-2
14. Lamoni — 6-0
15. Janesville — 2-2
Dropped Out: Belle Plaine (12) Tripoli (13),
Class 2A
1. Dike-New Hartford 9-0
2. Denver 6-0
3. Wilton 8-0
4. Western Christian 5-4
5. Wapsie Valley 1-3
6. South Hardin 7-0
7. Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-1
8. Osage 2-0
9. Grundy Center 7-0
10. Kuemper Catholic 4-3
11. Boyden-Hull 3-0
12. Beckman Catholic 7-0
13. Lake Mills 3-0
14. Treynor 5-1
15. Missouri Valley 4-1
Dropped Out: Columbus Catholic (14), Starmont (15)
Class 3A
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0
2. West Delaware 7-1
3. Davenport Assumption 2-0
4. Des Moines Christian 4-0
5. Unity Christian 0-0
6. Sheldon 5-1
7. West Burlington 5-0
8. West Liberty 5-0
9. Mount Vernon 2-0
10. Red Oak 3-3
11. Independence 4-4
12. Union 3-1
13. Sioux Center 2-1
14. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9-0
15. Nevada 1-4
Dropped Out: Roland-Story (14)
Class 4A
1. North Scott 7-3
2. Western Dubuque 2-1
3. Oskaloosa 7-0
4. Marion 3-0
5. Bondurant-Farrar 9-0
6. Waverly-Shell Rock 5-1
7. Glenwood 9-1
8. Xavier 1-1
9. Clear Creek-Amana 5-2
10. North Polk 4-3
11. Norwalk 5-3
12. Lewis Central 0-0
13. Indianola 6-4
14. Pella 6-2
15. Humboldt 5-2
Dropped Out: Clinton (14)
Class 5A
1. Iowa City Liberty 6-1
2. West Des Moines Valley 5-2
3. Ankeny 8-1
4. Pleasant Valley 4-1
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-1
6. Urbandale 8-3
7. Ankeny Centennial 7-3
8. Cedar Falls 5-1
9. Iowa City West 3-2
10. Johnston 4-1
11. Dowling Catholic 4-4
12. Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-2
13. Dubuque Hempstead 6-0
14. Southeast Polk 5-3
15. Dubuque Senior 6-3
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (12), Bettendorf (13), Des Moines Roosevelt (14)
